Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX)

Price: 797.50p

5 day change: -0.06%

6 month change: +6.62%

Address: PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Website: www.thephoenixgroup.com

The purpose of FTSE250 Phoenix Group is to decommission closed life funds 'safely, innovatively and profitably' - improving returns for customers and delivering value for its shareholders. A fund is defined as 'closed' if no new policies are being sold. The group has £68.5bn of assets under management and serves more that six million policy holders. It has two core segments: life assurance (Phoenix Life) and asset management (Ignis Asset Management), which together employ around 1,200 people across the UK and Channel Islands.

Standard Life Aberdeen sells insurance arm for £3.2bn

Standard Life Aberdeen sells insurance arm for £3.2bn

Standard Life Aberdeen has sold its insurance arm to specialist insurer Phoenix in a deal worth £3.24bn. [...]

23 February 2018
The City pensions boss running around for retirees

The City pensions boss running around for retirees

Phoenix Group’s chief executive wasn’t looking forward to his morning commitments on 28 March 2014. [...]

27 February 2017
Phoenix (share price) rises on full-year results

Phoenix (share price) rises on full-year results

Share price in Phoenix Group Holdings rose today after the company announced that its cash generation had met [...]

23 March 2016
Insurer Phoenix eyes Deutsche Bank's Abbey Life

Insurer Phoenix eyes Deutsche Bank's Abbey Life

Insurance group Phoenix is preparing to launch a bid for Abbey Life, which is owned by Deutsche Bank. [...]

17 March 2016
19 insurers get BoE thumbs up for capital rules

19 insurers get BoE thumbs up for capital rules

Several of Britain's biggest insurance firms, including Aviva, Prudential and Lloyds of London have been given [...]

6 December 2015
Insurance deal frenzy shows no signs of stopping as Phoenix considers offer for Cinven subsidiary

Insurance deal frenzy shows no signs of stopping as Phoenix considers offer for Cinven subsidiary

Insurer Phoenix Group today confirmed it's in talks about a possible takeover of Cinven-owned Guardian Financial [...]

17 September 2015
Phoenix: Fraud up on change in pension rules

Phoenix: Fraud up on change in pension rules

Phoenix Group saw £8m-worth of attempted frauds targetting its customers last year, the firm revealed yesterday, [...]

19 March 2015
Phoenix chair asks Bannister to explain himself over HSBC

Phoenix chair asks Bannister to explain himself over HSBC

Former private banking boss at HSBC Clive Bannister has come under pressure from the chairman of Phoenix Group, [...]

16 February 2015
Aviva target eyed up deal with Phoenix

Aviva target eyed up deal with Phoenix

Friends Life, which is in merger talks with Aviva, has held informal talks with Phoenix, the closed insurance [...]

26 November 2014
Phoenix rises and sets sights on £100bn of UK acquisition opportunities

Phoenix rises and sets sights on £100bn of UK acquisition opportunities

Insurer Phoenix is understood to be looking at £100bn worth of potential acquisition opportunities in the UK, [...]

22 August 2014
