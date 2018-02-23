All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 797.50p Today's change: -0.87%
Price: 797.50p 5 day change: -0.06%
Price: 797.50p 6 month change: +6.62%
Address: PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Website: www.thephoenixgroup.com
The purpose of FTSE250 Phoenix Group is to decommission closed life funds 'safely, innovatively and profitably' - improving returns for customers and delivering value for its shareholders. A fund is defined as 'closed' if no new policies are being sold. The group has £68.5bn of assets under management and serves more that six million policy holders. It has two core segments: life assurance (Phoenix Life) and asset management (Ignis Asset Management), which together employ around 1,200 people across the UK and Channel Islands.
