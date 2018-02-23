All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 751.40p Today's change: -0.29%
Price: 751.40p 5 day change: +0.37%
Price: 751.40p 6 month change: +27.25%
Address: 80 Strand, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7010 2000
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7010 6060
Website: www.pearson.com
Pearson originally started out as a construction company during the industrial revolution, however the company is now an international publishing house. The group comprises of three main divisions: Education, Financial Times and Penguin. Almost two thirds of its revenues are generated from the Education arm, however it is the other two that Pearson is most famous for.
