Price: 751.40p Today's change: -0.29%

Price: 751.40p 5 day change: +0.37%

Price: 751.40p 6 month change: +27.25%

Address: 80 Strand, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7010 2000
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7010 6060
Website: www.pearson.com

Pearson originally started out as a construction company during the industrial revolution, however the company is now an international publishing house. The group comprises of three main divisions: Education, Financial Times and Penguin. Almost two thirds of its revenues are generated from the Education arm, however it is the other two that Pearson is most famous for.

Shares in Pearson rise as the publisher hits profit targets

Shares in Pearson have risen more than five per cent this morning after the publishing group hit the top end of [...]

23 February 2018
Here's why Pearson shares are among the biggest FTSE 100 fallers right now

Publishing group Pearson was among the companies leading a fall in the FTSE 100 this morning, after it issued [...]

17 January 2018
City Moves for 11 December 2017 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover financial reporting, publishing and legal eagles.  [...]

11 December 2017
Snapchat chairman joins Pearson's board of directors

Pearson has appointed Michael Lynton, the chairman of Snapchat and former chairman and chief executive of Sony [...]

8 December 2017
Pearson is in talks with two Asian funds for its English language unit

Two Asian funds are poised to swoop on education firm Pearson's English language unit, according to reports. [...]

30 October 2017
Pearson finally has some good news, and shares are rising

Shares in troubled publisher Pearson rose six per cent today after the company released some long-awaited good [...]

17 October 2017
Media firm bookmarks fourth quarter for $1bn Penguin Random House deal

Bertelsmann plans to close its $1bn (£777m) deal to increase its stake in Penguin Random House in the fourth [...]

31 August 2017
Here's how blue-chip firms deliver inflation-busting returns

Britain’s blue-chip firms have delivered inflation-busting returns to shareholders so far this year. [...]

16 August 2017
Pearson slashes jobs and dividend as it battles on with restructuring

Pearson, the education publishing and assessment service which formerly owned the Financial Times and The Economist, [...]

4 August 2017
When dividends can be harmful to a company’s health

Pearson’s self-declared ambition to be seen as “the world’s learning company” came a little more into [...]

26 July 2017
Pearson shares rise as it flogs a 22 per cent stake in Penguin

What's black and white and read increasingly in Germany? Penguin Random House, of course, after a 22 per cent [...]

11 July 2017
UK stocks propped up by US jobs data as Pearson investors book returns

UK stocks ended the day slightly up as Britain's blue-chip index was given a boost by Pearson publishing some [...]

5 May 2017
Pearson shareholders reject executives' pay

Shareholders gave Pearson a bloody nose on executive pay at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) today. [...]

5 May 2017
Pearson's shares jump as it reveals new cost-cutting measures

Publisher Pearson has revealed new cost-cutting measures in a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting [...]

5 May 2017
Executive pay in the spotlight as Pearson and Rolls-Royce brace for AGMs

Pearson, Rolls-Royce and Reckitt Benckiser are the latest firms to face the hot seat over executive pay, with [...]

2 May 2017
