Price: 4772.00p Today's change: +1.08%
Price: 4772.00p 5 day change: -1.4%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 4772.00p 6 month change: +8.04%
Address: Desford Road, Enderby, Leicester, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 845 456 7777
Fax: +44 (0) 116 284 8998
Website: www.nextplc.co.uk
Next is a relative newcomer to the UK retail market, having opened its first womenswear store in 1982. Within five months the group had 70 outlets open. In 1986 the group acquired mail order company Grattan and two years later launched its own directory business. With over 300 shops the group generates about three quarters of its revenue from its retail outlets. Almost all of the rest comes from its directory arm.
