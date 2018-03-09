The UK high street was dealt another blow yesterday as one of the country’s biggest household names posted a [...]
New Look today announced plans to close 60 of its stores, affecting close to 1,000 staff at the fashion chain. [...]
New Look has announced it is aiming to cut 980 jobs as part of plans to close stores and reduce its rent burden. [...]
Embattled fashion chain New Look is reportedly visiting its landlords to discuss its options following a drop [...]
New Look's sales plunged in the third quarter after the chain offered heavy discounts to shoppers. [...]
Credit insurers have started cutting their cover on New Look as troubles deepen for the high street chain. [...]
South African tycoon Christo Wiese is facing yet more turmoil after a top credit agency slashed its rating on [...]
New Look's former chairman has been parachuted back into the business in a bid to rescue the brand after another [...]
Troubled retailer New Look is not expected to post an optimistic set of results this week after a tough year of [...]
US hedge funds are considering buying bonds in struggling UK retailer New Look following the company’s recent [...]
New Look's sales have taken a dive - and management has warned trading may not improve for some time. [...]
New Look's bonds have come under pressure after the clothing retailer posted plummeting sales for the year. [...]
New Look directors waived their bonuses for the year as the firm suffered a drop in sales and prepared itself [...]
