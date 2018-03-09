New Look

No end in sight for high street's woes

The UK high street was dealt another blow yesterday as one of the country’s biggest household names posted a [...]

9 March 2018
Here's the full list of New Look store closures on the cards

New Look today announced plans to close 60 of its stores, affecting close to 1,000 staff at the fashion chain. [...]

7 March 2018
New Look aims to cut 980 jobs as part of proposal to close stores

New Look has announced it is aiming to cut 980 jobs as part of plans to close stores and reduce its rent burden. [...]

7 March 2018
New Look to ring round landlords ahead of possible rent reductions

Embattled fashion chain New Look is reportedly visiting its landlords to discuss its options following a drop [...]

25 February 2018
New Look's sales plunge on heavy discounting

New Look's sales plunged in the third quarter after the chain offered heavy discounts to shoppers. [...]

6 February 2018
New Look's troubles deepen as insurers reduce cover

Credit insurers have started cutting  their cover on New Look as troubles deepen for the high street chain. [...]

7 January 2018
Fresh woes for retail tycoon Christo Wiese as agency downgrades New Look

South African tycoon Christo Wiese is facing yet more turmoil after a top credit agency slashed its rating on [...]

10 December 2017
New Look has brought back a former chair in bid to save the brand

New Look's former chairman has been parachuted back into the business in a bid to rescue the brand after another [...]

7 November 2017
New Look expected to extend gloomy results trend

Troubled retailer New Look is not expected to post an optimistic set of results this week after a tough year of [...]

5 November 2017
Investors look for a deal on New Look's public debt

US hedge funds are considering buying bonds in struggling UK retailer New Look following the company’s recent [...]

20 August 2017
New Look's sales suffer in "disappointing" quarter

New Look's sales have taken a dive - and management has warned trading may not improve for some time. [...]

8 August 2017
New Look's bonds slump as sales disappoint

New Look's bonds have come under pressure after the clothing retailer posted plummeting sales for the year. [...]

11 June 2017
New Look's directors skip bonuses as sales fall

New Look directors waived their bonuses for the year as the firm suffered a drop in sales and prepared itself [...]

6 June 2017
