Passengers across south west London have been advised to check their journeys this Easter as Network Rail upgrade [...]
Network Rail has confirmed some hefty upgrade work has been wrapped up ahead of the Elizabeth Line opening later [...]
Guy Hands, one of the UK's most well-known buyout firm bosses, is set to make a £1bn swoop for Network Rail's [...]
Labour has set out its vision for the renationalisation Britain’s railways – a strategy bringing “efficiencies” [...]
HS2 said today the firm behind the 2012 London Olympic Athletes' Village will lead the massive revamp of Euston [...]
Network Rail has warned passengers of rail disruption over Easter as it works on a hefty £118m upgrade to Britain's [...]
Train services in and out of London Waterloo are severely disrupted this afternoon, due to a fault on the tracks. [...]
Network Rail yesterday unveiled its bumper £47bn five-year plan for Britain's railways - and among its proposals, [...]
Network Rail has unveiled plans to slash the number of delays by 15 per cent in its £47bn five-year business [...]
Network Rail said today it is kicking off the introduction of free drinking water facilities at its stations starting [...]
The revamped London Bridge station will now offer free Wi-Fi, so as well as having a swanky new concourse to [...]
The nation's train companies have been assessed for internet reliability in Transport Focus' national rail passenger [...]
Around 300 of Carillion's smaller rail suppliers are to be paid the arrears they are owed, Network Rail said today. [...]
Employees of collapsed construction firm Carillion working on Network Rail projects have been told today their [...]
The rail industry’s income from passenger fares has surged by nearly a fifth in five years, according to figures [...]
