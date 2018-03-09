Network Rail

Passengers across south west London warned of Easter rail disruption

Passengers across south west London have been advised to check their journeys this Easter as Network Rail upgrade [...]

9 March 2018
Crossrail latest: Major rail upgrades wrapped up for the Elizabeth Line

Network Rail has confirmed some hefty upgrade work has been wrapped up ahead of the Elizabeth Line opening later [...]

8 March 2018
Guy Hands set to battle with buyout behemoths for Network Rail properties

Guy Hands, one of the UK's most well-known buyout firm bosses, is set to make a £1bn swoop for Network Rail's [...]

1 March 2018
Labour explains how British Rail will deliver train journey “efficiencies”

Labour has set out its vision for the renationalisation Britain’s railways – a strategy bringing “efficiencies” [...]

23 February 2018
HS2 chooses Lendlease to develop "a masterplan" for Euston revamp

HS2 said today the firm behind the 2012 London Olympic Athletes' Village will lead the massive revamp of Euston [...]

22 February 2018
Brace yourselves: All the London rail disruption expected over Easter

Network Rail has warned passengers of rail disruption over Easter as it works on a hefty £118m upgrade to Britain's [...]

19 February 2018
Major disruption at London Waterloo due to power failure will go on all day

Train services in and out of London Waterloo are severely disrupted this afternoon, due to a fault on the tracks.  [...]

15 February 2018
Network Rail reveals £2bn plan for busy Waterloo route to the south coast

Network Rail yesterday unveiled its bumper £47bn five-year plan for Britain's railways - and among its proposals, [...]

14 February 2018
Network Rail to slash train delays by 15 per cent in £47bn five-year plan

Network Rail has unveiled plans to slash the number of delays by 15 per cent in its £47bn five-year business [...]

13 February 2018
Free drinking water offered at London stations starting with Charing Cross

Network Rail said today it is kicking off the introduction of free drinking water facilities at its stations starting [...]

12 February 2018
London Bridge is now offering free Wi-Fi to all station users

The revamped London Bridge station will now offer free Wi-Fi, so as well as having a swanky new concourse to [...]

8 February 2018
Ranked: The best and worst train firms for internet reliability

The nation's train companies have been assessed for internet reliability in Transport Focus' national rail passenger [...]

1 February 2018
Hundreds of collapsed Carillion's smaller rail suppliers to be paid arrears

Around 300 of Carillion's smaller rail suppliers are to be paid the arrears they are owed, Network Rail said today. [...]

26 January 2018
Carillion employees working on Network Rail projects get pay guarantee

Employees of collapsed construction firm Carillion working on Network Rail projects have been told today their [...]

19 January 2018
Rail industry income from fares is up by nearly 20 per cent in five years

The rail industry’s income from passenger fares has surged by nearly a fifth in five years, according to figures [...]

18 January 2018
