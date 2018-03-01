Growth in UK house prices fell back in February - suggesting January's surprise spike was a short-term rise, rather [...]
Nationwide today said it expects a stronger end to its financial year in spite of a dip in mortgage lending. [...]
Lloyds Banking Group and challenger Virgin Money have banned customers from buying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies [...]
The annual rate of house price growth has picked up, according to the Nationwide house price index. [...]
Lloyds and Nationwide today rolled out separate support measures for companies and contractors hit by Carillion's [...]
Nationwide customers are unable to access their online banking accounts or use the mobile app this morning. [...]
House prices grew at a steady rate in November, but growth has almost halved over the past year. [...]
Treasury officials will be hoping for a clean bill of health from Bank of England (BoE) stress tests on Royal [...]
Furniture chain Multiyork today collapsed into administration, putting almost 550 jobs across the UK at risk. [...]
Nationwide profits dipped in the first half as it warned on competition in the mortgage market. [...]
The Bank of England’s widely anticipated interest rate rise will increase the profitability of the UK’s biggest [...]
The annual rate of house price growth rose to 2.5 per cent in October, from 2.3 per cent in September, according [...]
Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley today appointed a top banking exec as its new chairman. [...]
Year-on-year house prices in the capital have dropped for the first time in eight years, according to Nationwide's [...]
Building society Nationwide has reported a slowdown in the number of buy-to-let mortgages approaches, as it [...]
