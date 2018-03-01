Nationwide

House price growth fell back again in February

Growth in UK house prices fell back in February - suggesting January's surprise spike was a short-term rise, rather [...]

1 March 2018
Nationwide mortgage lending dips but "strong" final quarter ahead

Nationwide today said it expects a stronger end to its financial year in spite of a dip in mortgage lending. [...]

9 February 2018
Big banks decline to follow Lloyds lead on bitcoin credit card bans

Lloyds Banking Group and challenger Virgin Money have banned customers from buying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies [...]

5 February 2018
Annual rate of house price growth shows "surprising" acceleration

The annual rate of house price growth has picked up, according to the Nationwide house price index.  [...]

1 February 2018
Lloyds and Nationwide set up emergency Carillion measures as jobs are saved

Lloyds and Nationwide today rolled out separate support measures for companies and contractors hit by Carillion's [...]

18 January 2018
Nationwide's online banking services are down

Nationwide customers are unable to access their online banking accounts or use the mobile app this morning.  [...]

4 December 2017
House prices grew at a steady rate in November

House prices grew at a steady rate in November, but growth has almost halved over the past year. [...]

30 November 2017
Royal Bank of Scotland stress test results in focus for chancellor

Treasury officials will be hoping for a clean bill of health from Bank of England (BoE) stress tests on Royal [...]

26 November 2017
Multiyork collapses into administration putting 550 jobs at risk

Furniture chain Multiyork today collapsed into administration, putting almost 550 jobs across the UK at risk. [...]

22 November 2017
Nationwide profits fall as mortgage borrowing flattens out

Nationwide profits dipped in the first half as it warned on competition in the mortgage market. [...]

17 November 2017
British banks to rake in £270m profit boost from Bank of England rate hike

The Bank of England’s widely anticipated interest rate rise will increase the profitability of the UK’s biggest [...]

2 November 2017
UK house price growth picked up again in October

The annual rate of house price growth rose to 2.5 per cent in October, from 2.3 per cent in September, according [...]

1 November 2017
Lloyd's of London stalwart picks banking boss to lead the board

Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley today appointed a top banking exec as its new chairman. [...]

24 October 2017
London house prices have fallen for the first time in eight years

Year-on-year house prices in the capital have dropped for the first time in eight years, according to Nationwide's [...]

29 September 2017
Nationwide scales back buy-to-let mortgages

Building society Nationwide has reported a slowdown in the number of buy-to-let mortgages approaches, as it [...]

11 August 2017
