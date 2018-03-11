Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets (MRW)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 227.90p Today's change: +1.20%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 227.90p 5 day change: +0.8%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 227.90p 6 month change: -6.98%

Contact details

Address: Hilmore House, Gain Lane, Bradford, West Yorkshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 845 611 5000
Fax:
Website: www.morrisons.co.uk/

Company information

Northern supermarket chain Wm Morrison was founded in Yorkshire at the end of the 19th century, and in 1967 became a listed company. After acquiring rival Safeway, Morrison became the fourth largest supermarket chain in the UK but struggled to integrate the stores.

Here's what the City will be looking for in Morrisons results

Here's what the City will be looking for in Morrisons results

Investors will expect to see profit growth and an increase in like-for-like sales when Morrison's reports full-year [...]

11 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
225
Morrisons to be hit by £100m equal pay claim

Morrisons to be hit by £100m equal pay claim

Morrisons is set to be the latest major supermarket chain to be hit by an equal pay claim. [...]

5 March 2018
Views
506
It is on: Petrol price war kicks off

It is on: Petrol price war kicks off

A UK petrol price war has kicked off with three of the big four supermarkets slashing prices at the pumps. [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
934
Tesco wins out in battle of the big four for festive sales

Tesco wins out in battle of the big four for festive sales

Tesco has been crowned winner of the "golden quarter" after figures revealed it recorded the largest sales growth [...]

9 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
2,422
Morrisons shares rise as it delivers bumper Christmas sales boost

Morrisons shares rise as it delivers bumper Christmas sales boost

Morrisons has been gifted a welcome present over the Christmas period in the form of a solid boost to sales, though [...]

9 January 2018
Shares
541
Views
929
Thousands of Morrisons staff set for payout over data leak

Thousands of Morrisons staff set for payout over data leak

Thousands of Morrisons staff are to be awarded compensation over a data breach that occurred when a disgruntled [...]

1 December 2017
Shares
54
Views
1,815
Morrisons confident about future growth as it raises profit expectations

Morrisons confident about future growth as it raises profit expectations

Morrisons has reported an increase in sales and profit in the six months to 30 July and hiked its dividend. [...]

14 September 2017
Shares
5
Views
1,508
Supermarket sweep: Morrisons to unveil another sales rise

Supermarket sweep: Morrisons to unveil another sales rise

Big four grocer Morrisions is set to post another sales rise this week as it pushes ahead with chief executive [...]

10 September 2017
Shares
21
Views
1,104
Tampon tax: Morrisons hops on bandwagon to absorb the cost

Tampon tax: Morrisons hops on bandwagon to absorb the cost

Morrisons has announced that it will follow the lead of its rivals by paying the so-called tampon tax itself, [...]

11 August 2017
Shares
44
Views
258
Morrisons unveils new tie-up with convenience store chain McColl's

Morrisons unveils new tie-up with convenience store chain McColl's

Morrisons has announced a new, long-term wholesale supply deal with convenience store chain McColl's.  [...]

1 August 2017
Shares
177
Views
2,364
Ocado shares have jumped after Friday's Amazon Wholefoods shocker

Ocado shares have jumped after Friday's Amazon Wholefoods shocker

Shares in Ocado leapt this morning as investors began to speculate following Amazon's  $13.7bn (£10.7bn) takeover [...]

19 June 2017
Shares
8
Views
2,745
Investors rebel against Morrisons' remuneration report

Investors rebel against Morrisons' remuneration report

Morrisons' investors have rebelled against the company's remuneration report at its annual general meeting today. [...]

15 June 2017
Shares
1
Views
723
Morrisons boss' pay to come under scrutiny this week

Morrisons boss' pay to come under scrutiny this week

Supermarket giant Morrisons could face an investor backlash at its annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday over [...]

11 June 2017
Views
690
This supermarket has been rated the worst shop on the UK high street

This supermarket has been rated the worst shop on the UK high street

Morrisons has been voted the worst high street retailer in the UK in 2017, according to an annual survey of shoppers [...]

13 May 2017
Shares
12
Views
1,679
Team brunch, rejoice: Morrisons is selling ultra-cheap avocados

Team brunch, rejoice: Morrisons is selling ultra-cheap avocados

Supermarket chain Morrisons announced today that it will sell avocados for just 39p from next week - but there's [...]

12 May 2017
Shares
1
Views
561

Content tagged with "Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets"