All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 227.90p Today's change: +1.20%
Price: 227.90p 5 day change: +0.8%
Price: 227.90p 6 month change: -6.98%
Address: Hilmore House, Gain Lane, Bradford, West Yorkshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 845 611 5000
Fax:
Website: www.morrisons.co.uk/
Northern supermarket chain Wm Morrison was founded in Yorkshire at the end of the 19th century, and in 1967 became a listed company. After acquiring rival Safeway, Morrison became the fourth largest supermarket chain in the UK but struggled to integrate the stores.
