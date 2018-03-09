All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 807.00p Today's change: +0.25%
Price: 807.00p 5 day change: +1.64%
Price: 807.00p 6 month change: +13.82%
Address: Computershare Investor Services, 2nd Floor, Vintner's Place, 68 Upper Thames Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 131 275 2000
Fax: +44 (0) 131 275 3955
Website: www.bailliegifford.com/individual-investor/monks-investment-trust.aspx
Invests internationally to achieve long term capital growth, principally from an internationally diverse portfolio. Capital growth takes priority over income dividends.
