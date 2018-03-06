All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 277.70p Today's change: -0.32%
Price: 277.70p 5 day change: -3.58%
Price: 277.70p 6 month change: -14.42%
Address: Waterside House, 35 North Wharf Road, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7935 4422
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7487 2679
Website: corporate.marksandspencer.com
Marks & Spencer, the high street retail chain, first took formation as a retail venture in 1894, becoming a listed company in 1926. The group generates almost all of its revenue from UK clothing and food sales. Marks has a chain of some 400 stores throughout the UK with a further 150 overseas.
Marks and Spencer’s chief executive has characterised his turnaround plan as a marathon in which the company [...]
Marks & Spencer has become the latest retail giant to publish its gender pay gap figures today, saying it [...]
Marks and Spencer announced this morning that it is shutting down a raft of its stores. [...]
Marks and Spencer (M&S) has this morning announced plans to close a raft of stores, affecting 468 jobs. [...]
Marks and Spencer (M&S) is opening a new distribution centre in Welham Green, Hertfordshire, in a bid to [...]
Food and clothing sales at Marks & Spencer fell in the final three months of 2017, the firm announced this [...]
Marks and Spencer has pinched Dixons Carphone's finance director as it bids to revive its sales. [...]
Marks & Spencer announced today that it had sold its retail business in Hong Kong and Macau to franchise partner [...]
Marks & Spencer's (M&S) food division has been crowned the UK's favourite retailer, beating John Lewis [...]
The Christmas advertising season is in full swing with most major brands now having unveiled their festive ads, [...]
This year's Christmas ad season is already shaping up to be a vintage one, with the return of an animated carrot, [...]
Marks and Spencer started this week on a cheery note with the launch of its Christmas advert – but the festive [...]
Marks and Spencer beat market expectations slightly this morning, despite a five per cent slide in profits. [...]
Marks and Spencer Group's profits fell in the first half, as the retailer faced additional headwinds in its food [...]
Marks & Spencer (M&S) is expected to reveal a fall in profits this week as the retailer moves forward [...]
