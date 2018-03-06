Marks & Spencer Group (MKS)

Address: Waterside House, 35 North Wharf Road, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7935 4422
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7487 2679
Website: corporate.marksandspencer.com

Marks & Spencer, the high street retail chain, first took formation as a retail venture in 1894, becoming a listed company in 1926. The group generates almost all of its revenue from UK clothing and food sales. Marks has a chain of some 400 stores throughout the UK with a further 150 overseas.

M&S chief says turnaround plan will take time

Marks and Spencer’s chief executive has characterised his turnaround plan as a marathon in which the company [...]

6 March 2018
Now Marks & Spencer has published its gender pay gap

Marks & Spencer has become the latest retail giant to publish its gender pay gap figures today, saying it [...]

27 February 2018
Is your local M&S closing? Full list of the store closures just announced

Marks and Spencer announced this morning that it is shutting down a raft of its stores. [...]

31 January 2018
M&S to close raft of stores, hitting hundreds of jobs

Marks and Spencer (M&S) has this morning announced plans to close a raft of stores, affecting 468 jobs. [...]

31 January 2018
Marks and Spencer moves logistics operations, affecting 380 jobs

Marks and Spencer (M&S) is opening a new distribution centre in Welham Green, Hertfordshire, in a bid to [...]

17 January 2018
M&S sales slump could've been worse after "better" Christmas saves the day

Food and clothing sales at Marks & Spencer fell in the final three months of 2017, the firm announced this [...]

11 January 2018
Marks and Spencer pinches Dixon Carphone's finance chief

Marks and Spencer has pinched Dixons Carphone's finance director as it bids to revive its sales. [...]

10 January 2018
Marks & Spencer offloads Hong Kong business to partner Al-Futtaim

Marks & Spencer announced today that it had sold its retail business in Hong Kong and Macau to franchise partner [...]

2 January 2018
M&S Simply Food voted the UK's favourite retailer

Marks & Spencer's (M&S) food division has been crowned the UK's favourite retailer, beating John Lewis [...]

20 November 2017
M&S’s Paddington advert gets off to a flying start

The Christmas advertising season is in full swing with most major brands now having unveiled their festive ads, [...]

15 November 2017
Christmas ads roundup: Watch the best ads aired so far

This year's Christmas ad season is already shaping up to be a vintage one, with the return of an animated carrot, [...]

10 November 2017
Rowe must make M&S tills jingle all the way

Marks and Spencer started this week on a cheery note with the launch of its Christmas advert ­– but the festive [...]

9 November 2017
M&S profits slide as food margins drop: Here's how the City reacted

Marks and Spencer beat market expectations slightly this morning, despite a five per cent slide in profits. [...]

8 November 2017
M&S shares up as Steve Rowe pushes ahead with transformation

Marks and Spencer Group's profits fell in the first half, as the retailer faced additional headwinds in its food [...]

8 November 2017
M&S to unveil profit drop as Steve Rowe ploughs on with turnaround effort

Marks & Spencer (M&S) is expected to reveal a fall in profits this week as the retailer moves forward [...]

5 November 2017
