London's still attracting more foreign tech talent than other EU cities

London remains the most attractive location in Europe for tech talent seeking to move for work, new figures reveal. [...]

16 February 2018
Five tips to finally getting your dream job this year

This January, over 25 per cent of British workers considered a career move or a complete change. [...]

8 February 2018
The most overused CV buzzwords according to LinkedIn

It's the busiest time of year for job hunting as everyone feels the urge to embark upon fresh projects at the [...]

25 January 2018
Time for financial PR to up its game now Mifid II has arrived

In the run up to the arrival of the second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (Mifid II), much comment [...]

3 January 2018
Finance, energy and mining are driving UK jobs growth, LinkedIn says

The finance, energy and mining sectors were the biggest drivers of jobs growth last month, according to a new [...]

8 November 2017
Don’t fall for Tinder’s ‘menducation’ doctrine

A few weeks ago, Tinder announced a new chat feature. [...]

17 October 2017
All aboard the FANG express: It’s not too late to ride the rally

The saying goes that one should quit while one is ahead. [...]

6 June 2017
LinkedIn: The new Tinder

One evening two years ago, LinkedIn sent me this message: “Klaus viewed your profile 11 times today”. As Klaus’s [...]

22 May 2017
London is the best connected city in the world

London can add another string to its bow as one of the top global metropolises with new figures revealing it's [...]

24 April 2017
How Ireland became the data capital of Europe

Over the last 20 years Ireland has established itself as The Data Capital of Europe; with an impressive cluster [...]

28 March 2017
Celebrating International Women’s Day

There is no doubt that more work needs to be done to close the gender gap across many industries, from the military [...]

8 March 2017
Five rules for interviews in a new media era

Executives and business leaders from all industry sectors who sit for interviews should know that they will now [...]

20 February 2017
LinkedIn's unveiled a job of the week and it's pretty sweet

Feeling hungry for a new challenge? Have a taste for adventure and want to apply for a new job? [...]

7 February 2017
Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Google join fight against Trump's travel ban

Some of the world’s biggest tech groups have officially joined the fight against US President Donald Trump’s [...]

6 February 2017
World's largest hedge fund warns on Trump

The founder of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio has told investors he is increasingly concerned that Trump’s [...]

1 February 2017
