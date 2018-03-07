Legal & General Group (LGEN)

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data's accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 262.50p Today's change: -0.64%

Price: 262.50p 5 day change: +0.85%

Price: 262.50p 6 month change: +2.58%

Address: One Coleman Street, London
Phone: 020 3124 2000
Fax: 020 3124 2500
Website: www.legalandgeneralgroup.com

Long established life insurance group and one of the pioneers of low cost tracker funds. The company has more than 5.4m customers and employs over 8,800 staff and owns operations in the US, France, the Netherlands and Germany as well as its main UK business.

Legal & General profits boosted last year due to life expectancy changes

Legal & General profits boosted last year due to life expectancy changes

Legal & General today unveiled better-than-expected profits for 2017, and said its dividend would increase [...]

7 March 2018
Views
324
Why Legal & General is pleased as punch about 2017

Why Legal & General is pleased as punch about 2017

The boss of insurance giant Legal & General today hailed the firm’s “formidable momentum” after revealing [...]

7 December 2017
Views
313
L&G's digital chief on why startups shouldn't be focused on disruption

L&G's digital chief on why startups shouldn't be focused on disruption

Fintech startups should concentrate on solving the problems currently faced by business, Legal and General’s [...]

7 December 2017
Shares
16
Views
356
City Moves for 4 October 2017 - who's switching jobs?

City Moves for 4 October 2017 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover insurance, wealth management and beancounters. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

4 October 2017
Shares
22
Views
275
L&G ready to swoop on £10bn Prudential back-book

L&G ready to swoop on £10bn Prudential back-book

Legal & General is ready to pounce on Prudential's £10bn annuity business, as the FTSE 100 insurer splashes [...]

13 August 2017
Shares
7
Views
1,516
Legal & General shares drop as UK insurance profits tumble

Legal & General shares drop as UK insurance profits tumble

Legal & General (L&G) has reported a rise in profit and an increase in funds under management in the first [...]

9 August 2017
Shares
5
Views
1,163
City Moves - who's switching jobs?

City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover land promotion, pensions and the drinks business. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

25 May 2017
Shares
8
Views
226
City Moves - who's switching jobs?

City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover insurance, wealth management and online bingo. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

17 March 2017
Shares
16
Views
280
Legal & General almost tripled new retirement business last year

Legal & General almost tripled new retirement business last year

Legal & General has reported a hike in profit and earnings during 2016,  [...]

8 March 2017
Shares
9
Views
919
City Moves - who's switching jobs?

City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover commodities platforms, pensions and tourism. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

2 March 2017
Shares
15
Views
177
9 in 10 employees suffer in silence over mental health

9 in 10 employees suffer in silence over mental health

Less than 10 per cent of employees who have experienced mental health issues feel able to talk to their manager [...]

20 February 2017
Shares
210
Views
852
City Moves - who's switching jobs?

City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover home finance, digital media and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

31 January 2017
Shares
16
Views
270
L&G completes sale of Cofunds' investment platform to Aegon

L&G completes sale of Cofunds' investment platform to Aegon

Life insurer Aegon has completed the acquisition of investment platform Cofunds from Legal and General. [...]

3 January 2017
Shares
4
Views
643
Legal & General names new finance chief

Legal & General names new finance chief

Insurance giant Legal & General (L&G) has appointed EY senior partner Jeff Davies as group chief financial [...]

22 December 2016
Shares
22
Views
1,523
Legal & General has completed its £1.1bn Rolls-Royce pension buyout

Legal & General has completed its £1.1bn Rolls-Royce pension buyout

Legal & General announced today it has completed a £1.1bn pension buyout for the Vickers Group Pension Scheme, part [...]

14 November 2016
Shares
66
Views
1,899

Content tagged with "Legal & General Group"