All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 587.00p Today's change: +0.51%
Price: 587.00p 5 day change: +1.56%
Price: 587.00p 6 month change: -1.76%
Address: 5th Floor, 100 Wood Street, London
Phone: +44 (0) 207 606 5451
Fax: +44 (0) 207 606 0643
Website: www.lawdeb.com
Law Debenture is an investment trust aiming to invest in different industries and parts of the world. It is invloved in corporate trusts, treasury management, pension trusts, corporate services structured finance administration and whistle blowing services
