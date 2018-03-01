Laird (LRD)

Address: 100 Pall Mall, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7468 4040
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7839 2921
Website: www.laird-plc.com

Laird is a global electronics, security systems and distribution company with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. The group supplies its products and services to businesses within the IT, telecommunications, defence, automotive and residential building and home improvement markets.

Laird shares rocket 75 per cent – and this is why

Electronics firm Laird today agreed a £1bn takeover by private equity house Advent International. [...]

1 March 2018
The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 reshuffles for December have been confirmed

Medical products company Convatec has successfully made its way into the FTSE 100 after floating on the London [...]

30 November 2016
FTSE reshuffle: Travis Perkins, DFS and Countrywide are on the way out

Cheap sofas, estate agents and building materials are no longer flavour of the month, it seems - with some of [...]

29 November 2016
FTSE reshuffle: Three blue-chip relegations are on the cards this week

A Russian gold producer, a builders’ merchant and a shopping centre owner could face relegation from the FTSE [...]

28 November 2016
Cobham's share price in double-digit flop

Aerospace and defence group Cobham's share price slumped over 12 per cent this morning after issuing its second [...]

24 October 2016
Shares in this Apple supplier just fell off a cliff after a profit warning

UK tech firm Laird, which supplies components to Apple among others, has warned on profits sending shares tumbling [...]

19 October 2016
