All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 200.80p Today's change: +0.00%
Price: 200.80p 5 day change: +0.1%
Price: 200.80p 6 month change: +36.6%
Address: 100 Pall Mall, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7468 4040
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7839 2921
Website: www.laird-plc.com
Laird is a global electronics, security systems and distribution company with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. The group supplies its products and services to businesses within the IT, telecommunications, defence, automotive and residential building and home improvement markets.
