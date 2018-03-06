Just Eat Group Holdings Limited (JE.)

Share price graph

Price: 788.40p Today's change: +2.47%

Price: 788.40p 5 day change: +2.58%

Price: 788.40p 6 month change: +15.86%

Contact details

Address: Masters House, 107 Hammersmith Road, London
Phone:
Fax:
Website: www.just-eat.com

Company information

Just Eat shares drop as group unveils better-than-expected revenues

Takeaway group Just Eat has reported a £103.5m loss for the year to 31 December. [...]

6 March 2018
Views
1,274
Takeaway delivery app Just Eat to serve up tasty earnings increase

Just Eat will on Tuesday unveil its first ever annual results as a FTSE 100 company, with analysts expecting the [...]

4 March 2018
Views
1,147
Just Eat has appointed a new chairman

Zoopla chairman Mike Evans has been appointed non-executive chairman of takeaway marketplace Just Eat. [...]

2 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
423
Just Eat is letting people order takeaways with a magic wand

The new must-have gadget to show off to friends is here. [...]

8 December 2017
Shares
43
Views
749
Competition watchdog clears Just Eat's takeover of Hungryhouse

Just Eat's takeover of Hungryhouse has been officially cleared to go ahead by the competition regulator.  [...]

16 November 2017
Shares
7
Views
306
Just Eat raises revenue expectations as takeaway orders jump

Takeaway firm Just Eat has raised revenue expectations, after orders jumped in the third quarter by almost 30 [...]

31 October 2017
Shares
49
Views
366
Just Eat's Hungryhouse takeover cleared over competition concerns

The competition watchdog has provisionally paved the way for Just Eat to gobble up Hungryhouse, saying the merger [...]

12 October 2017
Views
894
Just Eat shares drop despite growing profit and revenue

Can't cook, won't cook? Whatever the reason, an increase in the number of takeaways being ordered has boosted [...]

27 July 2017
Shares
53
Views
992
Just Eat and Funding Circle partner on a recipe for takeaway success

Fintech startup Funding Circle and food firm Just Eat are joining forces on a recipe designed to boost the [...]

16 July 2017
Shares
72
Views
1,745
Just Eat appoints Peter Plumb as its new boss

Just Eat has appointed Peter Plumb as its chief executive and executive director to replace interim chief executive [...]

6 July 2017
Shares
4
Views
295
Just Eat chairman John Hughes has died

Dr John Hughes, the chairman of Just Eat, has died following a short period of illness, the company said today. [...]

12 June 2017
Shares
1
Views
1,807
Just Eat's Hungryhouse takeover facing in-depth competition probe

Just Eat's purchase of rival Hungryhouse is facing an in-depth investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority [...]

10 May 2017
Shares
5
Views
408
Just Eat chairman takes leave of absence for medical reasons

Just Eat's executive chairman has taken a leave of absence due to medical reasons. [...]

28 April 2017
Shares
1
Views
473
Just Eat shares jump at the open as order numbers rocket

Just Eat has reported a jump in order numbers in 2016, which in turn pushed revenues and profit up. [...]

7 March 2017
Shares
40
Views
568
Hungry House is partnering with a startup to help takeaways deliver more

Takeaway firm Hungry House is helping restaurants deliver more food to customers when they experience high demand [...]

24 January 2017
Shares
2
Views
485

