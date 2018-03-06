All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 788.40p Today's change: +2.47%
Price: 788.40p 5 day change: +2.58%
Price: 788.40p 6 month change: +15.86%
Address: Masters House, 107 Hammersmith Road, London
Phone:
Fax:
Website: www.just-eat.com
Takeaway group Just Eat has reported a £103.5m loss for the year to 31 December. [...]
Just Eat will on Tuesday unveil its first ever annual results as a FTSE 100 company, with analysts expecting the [...]
Zoopla chairman Mike Evans has been appointed non-executive chairman of takeaway marketplace Just Eat. [...]
The new must-have gadget to show off to friends is here. [...]
Just Eat's takeover of Hungryhouse has been officially cleared to go ahead by the competition regulator. [...]
Takeaway firm Just Eat has raised revenue expectations, after orders jumped in the third quarter by almost 30 [...]
The competition watchdog has provisionally paved the way for Just Eat to gobble up Hungryhouse, saying the merger [...]
Can't cook, won't cook? Whatever the reason, an increase in the number of takeaways being ordered has boosted [...]
Fintech startup Funding Circle and food firm Just Eat are joining forces on a recipe designed to boost the [...]
Just Eat has appointed Peter Plumb as its chief executive and executive director to replace interim chief executive [...]
Dr John Hughes, the chairman of Just Eat, has died following a short period of illness, the company said today. [...]
Just Eat's purchase of rival Hungryhouse is facing an in-depth investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority [...]
Just Eat's executive chairman has taken a leave of absence due to medical reasons. [...]
Just Eat has reported a jump in order numbers in 2016, which in turn pushed revenues and profit up. [...]
Takeaway firm Hungry House is helping restaurants deliver more food to customers when they experience high demand [...]
