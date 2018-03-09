All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 890.00p Today's change: +0.45%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 890.00p 5 day change: +0.91%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 890.00p 6 month change: +6.21%
Address: F60 Victoria Embankment, London
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7742 4000
Fax:
Website: www.jpmemergingmarkets.co.uk
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust aims to achieve capital growth from emerging markets worldwide. It invests in a diversified portfolio with no more than 50% of assets invested in any one region. The Subscription shares were issued as a bonus issue in June 2009 on the basis of one Subscription share for every five Ordinary shares.
Content tagged with "JPMorgan Emerging Markets IT"