All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 401.50p Today's change: +1.65%
Price: 401.50p 5 day change: +2.29%
Price: 401.50p 6 month change: +5.05%
Address: 60 Victoria Embankment, London
Phone: +44 (0)20 7742 4000
Fax:
Website: am.jpmorgan.co.uk/investment-trusts/trusts/american-jpm-it.aspx?isin=GB00BKZGVH64
JPMorgan American Investment Trust invests in North American companies. The trust is managed by a 60-strong US equity team and has over $100 billion under management.
