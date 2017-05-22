JPMorgan American Investment Trust (JAM)

Address: 60 Victoria Embankment, London
Phone: +44 (0)20 7742 4000
Website: am.jpmorgan.co.uk/investment-trusts/trusts/american-jpm-it.aspx?isin=GB00BKZGVH64

JPMorgan American Investment Trust invests in North American companies. The trust is managed by a 60-strong US equity team and has over $100 billion under management.

Top 20 most consistently performing investment companies revealed

The world's 20 most consistently performing investment companies over the past decade have been revealed, in a [...]

22 May 2017
JPMorgan profits boosted in the first quarter

During the first financial quarter of 2015, JPMorgan's profits reached $5.9bn (£4bn) – a 12 per cent increase [...]

14 April 2015
