All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data's accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 3250.00p Today's change: +1.56%

Price: 3250.00p 5 day change: +3.5%

Price: 3250.00p 6 month change: +14.72%

Contact details

Address: 5th Floor, 25 Farringdon Street, London. United Kingdom
Phone: +44 20 7269 8400
Fax: +44 20 7269 8433
Website: www.matthey.com

Company information

Johnson Matthey is a speciality chemicals company that specialises in platinum. The business is organized into four units: catalysts & chemicals, precious metals, colours & coatings and pharmaceutical materials, all of which revolve around the white metal. The bread and butter business is the platinum refining and making catalytic convertors to filter car pollutants, but the long term attraction comes from its research into platinum-based cancer drugs and fuel cells.

