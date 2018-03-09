All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1290.00p Today's change: +0.31%
Price: 1290.00p 5 day change: -0.46%
Price: 1290.00p 6 month change: +8.68%
Address: The St Botolph Building, 138 Houndsditch, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7528 4444
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7528 4185
Website: www.jltgroup.com
The group is one of the largest insurance and reinsurance brokers in the world and is the largest London-listed UK and European-based risk and employee benefits business.
