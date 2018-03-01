ITV (ITV)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 153.20p Today's change: -0.42%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 153.20p 5 day change: +0.82%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 153.20p 6 month change: -3.22%

Contact details

Address: The London Television Centre,Upper Ground,London
Phone: 020 7157 3000
Fax:
Website: www.itvplc.com

Company information

ITV, formed after the merger of Carlton and Granada in 2004, is one of the UK's five terrestrial broadcasters. As well as its terrestrial ITV1 channel the company ahs also launched a number of free to air digital channels including ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and ITVPlay. The group also owns GMTV and cinema screen advertising businesses in the UK, Europe and the US. ITV has also been expanding its multimedia platforms and in 2005 bought website Friends Reunited.

STV boss: Scots watch a lot of TV – and that's good for our finances

STV boss: Scots watch a lot of TV – and that's good for our finances

Listed broadcaster STV is hoping the fact Scots watch more TV than the rest of the country will help it in a battle [...]

1 March 2018
Views
61
ITV's profit drops as the "challenging" advertising market bites

ITV's profit drops as the "challenging" advertising market bites

ITV's profit fell in 2017 due to a "challenging" environment which hit the firm's advertising revenues. [...]

28 February 2018
Views
803
Should a substantial part of Channel 4’s operations be moved out of London?

Should a substantial part of Channel 4’s operations be moved out of London?

Should a substantial part of Channel 4’s operations be moved out of London? [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
408
McCall set for ITV debut as boost could come from Southgate’s Three Lions

McCall set for ITV debut as boost could come from Southgate’s Three Lions

Former Easyjet boss Carolyn McCall has her first chance to impress investors in her new job as ITV chief executive [...]

26 February 2018
Views
416
Henry Bolton clings on as UKIP leader

Henry Bolton clings on as UKIP leader

Henry Bolton is clinging on to his position as Ukip leader despite a unanimous vote of no confidence from the [...]

21 January 2018
Views
56
Revealed: The seven best-value stocks to watch in 2018

Revealed: The seven best-value stocks to watch in 2018

Despite a rocky 2017 which saw a number of lawsuits come to a head, Lloyds Banking Group has been named one of [...]

9 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
3,838
Costa owner Whitbread appoints former ITV boss as new chairman

Costa owner Whitbread appoints former ITV boss as new chairman

Costa owner Whitbread has announced that former ITV boss Adam Crozier will succeed Richard Baker as chairman of [...]

4 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
353
From cough sweets to Jeremy Clarkson – six of Hammond's best budget jokes

From cough sweets to Jeremy Clarkson – six of Hammond's best budget jokes

Today’s Autumn Budget speech was injected with usual levity by Chancellor Philip Hammond. [...]

22 November 2017
Shares
6
Views
479
Botched LSE tech upgrade has led to some odd share price "movements" today

Botched LSE tech upgrade has led to some odd share price "movements" today

The share prices of some the UK's best-known companies appeared to fall as much as 99 per cent today, after the [...]

20 November 2017
Shares
10
Views
3,542
Easyjet set to land profitable year as boss McCall disembarks

Easyjet set to land profitable year as boss McCall disembarks

Easyjet boss Carolyn McCall will present her final results on Tuesday before bowing out and taking over as ITV [...]

19 November 2017
Shares
1
Views
280
Here's why shares in ITV are down this morning

Here's why shares in ITV are down this morning

Shares in ITV slipped this morning after its revenue declined, but the broadcaster said it was confident in the [...]

14 November 2017
Shares
6
Views
1,035
Ofcom really isn't happy about the lack of diversity on the UK's TV screens

Ofcom really isn't happy about the lack of diversity on the UK's TV screens

Britain's broadcasting regulator had some stern words to say about the lack of diversity on the UK's TV screens. [...]

14 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
163
F1 regulator handed grants to Assad-linked Syrian organisations

F1 regulator handed grants to Assad-linked Syrian organisations

Formula One’s regulator has handed over up to €150,000 (£137,000) to Syrian motor sports organisations with [...]

6 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
456
Prime target: UK TV industry is at risk of losing £1bn to Amazon and peers

Prime target: UK TV industry is at risk of losing £1bn to Amazon and peers

The traditional UK TV industry is at risk of losing £1bn to digital disruptors, a new report has warned. [...]

29 August 2017
Shares
7
Views
230
STV nabs top ITV exec as new boss

STV nabs top ITV exec as new boss

Scottish broadcaster STV has nabbed a top ITV exec to be its new chief executive. [...]

14 August 2017
Shares
4
Views
208

Content tagged with "ITV"