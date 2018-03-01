ITV, formed after the merger of Carlton and Granada in 2004, is one of the UK's five terrestrial broadcasters. As well as its terrestrial ITV1 channel the company ahs also launched a number of free to air digital channels including ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and ITVPlay. The group also owns GMTV and cinema screen advertising businesses in the UK, Europe and the US. ITV has also been expanding its multimedia platforms and in 2005 bought website Friends Reunited.