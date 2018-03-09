All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 146.60p Today's change: -0.68%
Price: 146.60p 5 day change: -0.95%
Price: 146.60p 6 month change: -10.39%
Address: Heritage Hall, PO Box 225, Le Marchant Street, St Peter Port, Guernsey
Phone: +44 (0) 148 171 6000
Fax:
Website: www.internationalpublicpartnerships.com
International Public Partnership is a closed-end investment company investing in public private partnership and private finance initiative projects in Europe and North America.
