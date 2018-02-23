All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 624.00p Today's change: -0.79%
Price: 624.00p 5 day change: +0.35%
Price: 624.00p 6 month change: +3.83%
Address: El Caserío, Iberia Zona Industrial nº 2 (La Muñoza), Camino de La Muñoza.s/n, Madrid, Spain
Phone: 0870 850 9850
Fax:
Website: www.iairgroup.com
IAG was formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia in January 2011. It is one of the largest airline groups with over four hundred aircraft flying 55 million passengers to 200 destinations. They are also major conveyors of air-cargo. BA is principally located in the UK and are sole tenants of Terminal 5 at Heathrow, the world's busiest hub and biggest premium travel market. Iberia, principally based at Madrid's Terminal 4, operates a major network between Europe and Latin America.
