Address: El Caserío, Iberia Zona Industrial nº 2 (La Muñoza), Camino de La Muñoza.s/n, Madrid, Spain
Phone: 0870 850 9850
Website: www.iairgroup.com

IAG was formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia in January 2011. It is one of the largest airline groups with over four hundred aircraft flying 55 million passengers to 200 destinations. They are also major conveyors of air-cargo. BA is principally located in the UK and are sole tenants of Terminal 5 at Heathrow, the world's busiest hub and biggest premium travel market. Iberia, principally based at Madrid's Terminal 4, operates a major network between Europe and Latin America.

British Airways owner IAG launches a €500m buyback as profit rises

British Airways owner IAG launches a €500m buyback as profit rises

British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) posted a rise in profits over 2017, reflecting a better [...]

23 February 2018
IAG boss Willie Walsh to face MPs for questions on Heathrow expansion plans

IAG boss Willie Walsh to face MPs for questions on Heathrow expansion plans

The boss of British Airways owner IAG is among airline representatives to voice their thoughts – and concerns [...]

18 February 2018
IAG invests in startup Volantio from its Hangar 51 accelerator programme

IAG invests in startup Volantio from its Hangar 51 accelerator programme

British Airways owner IAG said today it had invested in another startup called Volantio from its accelerator [...]

12 February 2018
IAG boss Willie Walsh urges end to delay on 10-year Chinese visa rollout

IAG boss Willie Walsh urges end to delay on 10-year Chinese visa rollout

Willie Walsh has written to home secretary Amber Rudd saying it needs to be easier for Chinese visitors to visit [...]

29 January 2018
British Airways owner IAG "remains hopeful" of wrapping up Niki acquisition

British Airways owner IAG "remains hopeful" of wrapping up Niki acquisition

British Airways owner IAG said today it "remains hopeful" of being able to complete the acquisition of Austrian [...]

16 January 2018
BA reveals catering revamp to long-haul flights with four-course meal

BA reveals catering revamp to long-haul flights with four-course meal

Having come in for criticism over its changes to catering, including the switch to buy-on-board catering for short-haul [...]

8 January 2018
British Airways cut-price swoop for Niki 'costs German government €150m'

British Airways cut-price swoop for Niki 'costs German government €150m'

Lufthansa's failure to buy Air Berlin's Austrian arm Niki will likely cost the German government €150m (£133m), [...]

31 December 2017
Airlines are struggling to keep pace with rising passenger expectations

Airlines are struggling to keep pace with rising passenger expectations

Airlines are facing rising turbulence from sky-high customer expectations amid a tough competitive environment [...]

18 December 2017
British Airways boss says the carrier will always be "a premium airline"

British Airways boss says the carrier will always be "a premium airline"

The chief executive of British Airways said today the carrier "always will be a premium airline", though added [...]

6 December 2017
BA owner IAG has just thrown down the gauntlet to low-cost airlines

BA owner IAG has just thrown down the gauntlet to low-cost airlines

IAG's low-cost, long-haul airline Level is spreading its wings with the launch of four new routes from Paris. [...]

28 November 2017
British Airways owner snaps up Monarch Gatwick slots

British Airways owner snaps up Monarch Gatwick slots

The owner of British Airways has beaten off the competition to secure Monarch Airline's Gatwick take-off and landing [...]

27 November 2017
BA brings back second meal for long-haul flights amid rising competition

BA brings back second meal for long-haul flights amid rising competition

The boss of British Airways has unveiled a £4.5bn investment programme which includes boosting catering on long-haul [...]

7 November 2017
Shares in BA owner IAG drop despite third quarter profit growth

Shares in BA owner IAG drop despite third quarter profit growth

BA owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) grew profit and revenue in the third quarter of the year, [...]

27 October 2017
IAG profit to fly higher as investors keep an eye on cost control

IAG profit to fly higher as investors keep an eye on cost control

All eyes have been on the aviation sector of late, what with Ryanair's mass flight cancellations, Alitalia and [...]

23 October 2017
British Airways owner IAG eyeing collapsed Monarch's Gatwick slots

British Airways owner IAG eyeing collapsed Monarch's Gatwick slots

The boss of British Airways owner IAG has confirmed he's interested in pursuing Gatwick slots left by collapsed [...]

13 October 2017
