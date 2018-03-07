All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1051.00p Today's change: +0.10%
Price: 1051.00p 5 day change: -0.57%
Price: 1051.00p 6 month change: +22.78%
Address: Juxon House, 100 St. Paul's Churchyard, London
Phone: +44 (0) 20 3201 7700
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7248 2536
Website: www.icgplc.co.uk
The company provides mezzanine capital (a flexible form of corporate finance) in Europe and Asia Pacific. ICG invests across a wide range of sectors and has been involved in transactions such as acquisitions, pre-IPO financing, management buy-outs and management buy-ins, and public to private transactions. The group also offers fund management services.
