Intermediate Capital Group (ICP)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1051.00p Today's change: +0.10%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1051.00p 5 day change: -0.57%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1051.00p 6 month change: +22.78%

Contact details

Address: Juxon House, 100 St. Paul's Churchyard, London
Phone: +44 (0) 20 3201 7700
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7248 2536
Website: www.icgplc.co.uk

Company information

The company provides mezzanine capital (a flexible form of corporate finance) in Europe and Asia Pacific. ICG invests across a wide range of sectors and has been involved in transactions such as acquisitions, pre-IPO financing, management buy-outs and management buy-ins, and public to private transactions. The group also offers fund management services.

City Moves for 7 March 2018 - who's switching jobs?

City Moves for 7 March 2018 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover business transformation, real estate and asset management. Take a look at these movers [...]

7 March 2018
Views
323
City Moves for 5 January 2018 - who's switching jobs?

City Moves for 5 January 2018 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover asset management, recruitment, legal eagles and currency management. Take a look at these [...]

5 January 2018
Shares
16
Views
442
City Moves for 4 September 2017 - who's switching jobs?

City Moves for 4 September 2017 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover asset managers, global markets and health law. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

4 September 2017
Shares
22
Views
337
A construction consultancy which worked on The Shard case sells for £161.5m

A construction consultancy which worked on The Shard case sells for £161.5m

Blackrock Programme Management, a construction consultancy which has worked on projects such as The Shard and [...]

7 August 2017
Shares
32
Views
402
FTSE 250 asset manager ICG's shares jump seven per cent as profits grow

FTSE 250 asset manager ICG's shares jump seven per cent as profits grow

FTSE 250-listed Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICG) share price soared more than seven per cent this afternoon [...]

15 November 2016
Views
315
Asset manager ICG talks up prospects after Brexit vote

Asset manager ICG talks up prospects after Brexit vote

Alternative asset manager Intermediate Capital Group has told shareholders it is “well placed to deal with” [...]

21 July 2016
Shares
1
Views
512
Brexit "terrible" for London, but my asset management firm can only benefit

Brexit "terrible" for London, but my asset management firm can only benefit

Christophe Evain, the French chief executive of FTSE 250 alternative asset manager Intermediate Capital Group [...]

11 July 2016
Shares
9
Views
1,773

Content tagged with "Intermediate Capital Group"