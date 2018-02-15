Indivior (INDV)

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 402.00p Today's change: -0.42%

Price: 402.00p 5 day change: +0.88%

Price: 402.00p 6 month change: +32.67%

Address: 103-105 Bath Road,Slough,Berkshire
Phone:
Fax:
Website: www.Indivior.com

Indivior's share price has fallen on rising legal charges

Shares in FTSE 250 drugmaker Indivior dropped today after the firm said it was forced to set more money aside [...]

15 February 2018
Views
116
GSK has filed a lawsuit over alleged patent infringement of its HIV drug

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) today announced it has launched a lawsuit against US-based Gilead Sciences over alleged [...]

8 February 2018
Views
237
FTSE 250's Indivior signs partnership to develop new addiction treatments

FTSE 250 drugmaker Indivior has partnered with Swiss firm Addex Therapeutics to develop drugs to combat alcohol [...]

3 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
126
Shares in Indivior soar as the FDA greenlights its opioid addiction drug

Drugmaker Indivior's shares got a fresh boost this morning after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced [...]

1 December 2017
Views
173
Indivior shares jump after an FDA panel approves its opioid addiction drug

Shares in drugmaker Indivior jumped today after the company announced a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) [...]

1 November 2017
Views
120
Indivior's shares plunge as generics threaten to wipe out US market share

FTSE 250 drugmaker Indivior is gearing up to appeal a US court ruling that said a proposed generic version [...]

1 September 2017
Views
6
FTSE-250 drug firm looking pale after $220m litigation charge

FTSE-250 drug company Indivior's full-year pre-tax profits have taken a beating from a $220m (£176m) litigation [...]

22 February 2017
Views
212
Indivior shares hit as US rivals hurt profits

Shares at Indivior crumbled during yesterday’s trade but recovered to be down only 2.4 per cent.

12 February 2015
Views
199

