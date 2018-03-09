All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 693.00p Today's change: +1.09%
Price: 693.00p 5 day change: +1.91%
Price: 693.00p 6 month change: -16.51%
Address: 22a St James Square, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)20 7546 0022
Fax: +44 (0)20 7546 0010
Website: www.inchcape.com
Inchcape is an international automotive services group involved in the importation, distribution and sale of motor vehicles. The group also offers financial services and counts Toyota/Lexus, Subaru, Ferrari/Maserati, BMW and the Premier Automotive Group of Ford among its key global manufacturer partners.
