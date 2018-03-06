Iceland

Supermarket sweep: Big four chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of growth

The supermarket sector can breathe a sigh of relief: it has managed to chalk up 12 consecutive quarters of above-three [...]

6 March 2018
489
Profit from Theresa May's war on plastic

Theresa May recently declared a “war on plastic” and businesses such as Costa Coffee, Wagamama, Pizza Express [...]

27 February 2018
3
365
Brands are better positioned than ever to create a better future

The theme of this year’s Mobile World Congress is creating better futures. [...]

26 February 2018
227
This budget supermarket has beaten Waitrose to be the UK's favourite

Aldi has knocked Waitrose off the top spot as the UK's favourite supermarket for in-store shopping. [...]

12 February 2018
59
352
Leaving the Customs Union must be a red line for Theresa May

A power vacuum breeds uncertainty. [...]

6 February 2018
5
965
‘Supermarket giants doomed’ - no, just history repeating

Investors, analysts, journalists or other market commentators often become convinced some scenario or trend definitely [...]

2 February 2018
2
1,474
Iceland just became the first country to make the gender pay gap illegal

Iceland has become the first country in the world to make it illegal to pay men more than women, after new rules [...]

3 January 2018
196
848
Sales rise but market share falls for Big Four grocers

Each of the big four grocers has grown sales but seen a decrease in market share as Aldi and Lidl can now boast [...]

17 October 2017
2,595
Game of Thrones boosts Iceland's national brand

Iceland's dramatic landscape gives Game of Thrones its wintry backdrop, and the country has seen volcanic political [...]

8 October 2017
1
838
Roy Hodgson set to return at Palace after they sack De Boer

Former England manager Roy Hodgson is poised to make his return to football at Crystal Palace after they sacked [...]

11 September 2017
3
139
Iceland Food boasts return to like-for-like sales growth

Iceland Foods boasted a return to like-for-like sales growth today after it invested in its marketing and the [...]

5 June 2017
1
456
Aldi and Lidl snap up more grocery market share as big four falter

Supermarket sales increased by 1.4 per cent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to 26 March, with both Aldi and Lidl [...]

4 April 2017
68
3,991
This is officially the UK's best supermarket

Aldi and Lidl might be snatching market share from their rivals - but one middle class stalwart is still at the [...]

16 February 2017
23
4,300
The 30 biggest private companies MPs want held more accountable

Middle class favourite John Lewis and lunch time hotsport Pret a Manger are just two of Britain's most well-known businesses [...]

12 February 2017
18
1,403
Your Christmas dinner will be 10 per cent cheaper this year

Inflation may be creeping up, but the price of your Christmas dinner isn't - in fact, this year's festive feast [...]

30 November 2016
166

