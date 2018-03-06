All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 286.80p Today's change: -1.10%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 286.80p 5 day change: -0.55%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 286.80p 6 month change: +22.04%
Address:
Phone:
Fax:
Website:
British housing bellwether Ibstock today hailed a "strong" year, benefitting from rising builder brick demand. [...]
We've heard it before. When there is greater volatility and more dispersion in the market, canny investors should [...]
Ibstock shares opened broadly flat this morning after announcing earnings would be in line with forecasts, with [...]
Estate agents Foxtons, appear to have been the biggest losers from the Autumn Statement on the stock exchange [...]
Britain's second largest brick maker threw-off plenty of cash in the last three months, which the group has used [...]
Two building materials suppliers' results next week will shed light on the outlook for the UK construction industry. [...]
Content tagged with "Ibstock"