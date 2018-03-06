Ibstock (IBST)

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 286.80p Today's change: -1.10%

Price: 286.80p 5 day change: -0.55%

Price: 286.80p 6 month change: +22.04%

Brick maker Ibstock builds for the future after "strong" 2017

British housing bellwether Ibstock today hailed a "strong" year, benefitting from rising builder brick demand. [...]

6 March 2018
82
The year of the stock picker: Which UK shares look a bargain in 2017?

We've heard it before. When there is greater volatility and more dispersion in the market, canny investors should [...]

24 January 2017
3
476
Housebuilders give Ibstock a Brick-xit boost

Ibstock shares opened broadly flat this morning after announcing earnings would be in line with forecasts, with [...]

16 January 2017
170
Here are the stock market winners and losers after the Autumn Statement

Estate agents Foxtons, appear to have been  the biggest losers from the Autumn Statement on the stock exchange [...]

23 November 2016
14
1,138
Forterra cements cash returns

Britain's second largest brick maker threw-off plenty of cash in the last three months, which the group has used [...]

16 November 2016
1
133
Building suppliers to provide health check for UK construction

Two building materials suppliers' results next week will shed light on the outlook for the UK construction industry. [...]

31 July 2016
96
894

