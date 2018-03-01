All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 724.50p Today's change: +4.24%
Price: 724.50p 5 day change: +3.57%
Price: 724.50p 6 month change: +69.71%
Address: 5 Hanover Square, London
Phone: +44 (0)20 7321 0123
Fax: +44 (0)20 7839 2072
Website: www.hunting.plc.uk
Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world's leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange.
