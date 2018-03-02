All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 705.80p Today's change: +0.43%
Price: 705.80p 5 day change: +0.92%
Price: 705.80p 6 month change: -3.59%
Address: 8 Canada Square, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)20 7991 8888
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7992 4880
Website: www.hsbc.com
Britain's largest bank, HSBC has steadily expanded away from its roots in South East Asia. In the UK it took over Midland Bank, while there has been a succession of acquisitions in the US, which includes Household International, now known as HSBC Finance.
Today's City Moves cover experience consulting, real estate investment and legal eagles. Take a look at these [...]
The Terminator has inflicted a £3bn hit on Britain’s biggest banks after a national advertising campaign forced [...]
HSBC Holdings's new chairman is planning a dramatic boardroom cull, with one third of directors slated to leave. [...]
HSBC has been forced to take a $188m (£135m) hit from the fallout of collapsed contractor Carillion and troubled [...]
HSBC's profits jumped in 2017 but its share price still fell as analysts failed to be impressed by results which [...]
HSBC more than doubled full-year profits but missed analyst expectations in an early hours announcement today. [...]
Investors will be on tenterhooks this week to see if Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has returned to profit for the [...]
HSBC has appointed Charlie Nunn to step into the shoes of new boss John Flint as the chief executive of retail [...]
UBS, Deutsche Bank and HSBC and eight individuals are facing US civil and criminal charges for alleged manipulation [...]
Five UK banks have been given more time by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to comply with Open Banking [...]
HSBC today announced US authorities will dismiss deferred money laundering charges against the firm, removing [...]
Imagine you emerged blinking from your bunker in the wake of this: [...]
Chinese insurance giant Ping An today emerged as HSBC's second-largest shareholder. [...]
The Bank of England unveiled the results of its latest round of stress tests today, and presented a fairly upbeat [...]
Treasury officials will be hoping for a clean bill of health from Bank of England (BoE) stress tests on Royal [...]
