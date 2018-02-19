Hornby

19 February 2018
Losing steam: Hornby warns of larger full-year loss than expected

Hornby today said its full-year loss looks set to be larger than originally expected after disappointing Christmas [...]

25 January 2018
Hornby secures critical £12m support after losses widen

Toymaker Hornby has called for £12m of funding from its owners after today issuing a gloomy update, flagging [...]

17 November 2017
Hornby issues fresh profit warning

Hornby issued a fresh profit warning today after failing to pick itself up after the poor trading period it experienced [...]

17 October 2017
Two of Britain's best-loved toy makers are in merger talks

Two of Britain's best-loved toy makers are set to merge with key protagonists from both firms in the final [...]

3 October 2017
The boss of Hornby has just stepped down and shares have plummeted

The chief exec of Hornby has agreed to step down as the toy firm's majority shareholder continues to shake-up [...]

11 September 2017
Hornby shares slide on softer trading

Shares in miniature transport firm Hornby took a tumble this morning after disappointing investors on first-half [...]

6 September 2017
Hornby appoints millennial fund manager to its board

Miniature transport maker Hornby has appointed an exec from its majority shareholder to its board. [...]

1 August 2017
All aboard! Phoenix ups its stake in Thomas the Tank Engine owner Hornby

Phoenix Asset Management today upped its stake in model maker to more than 70 per cent. [...]

17 July 2017
Going off the rails? Hornby rubbishes Phoenix's takeover offer

Model train maker Hornby has sent Phoenix UK Fund's bid for the business off the rails this morning, after it [...]

26 June 2017
Hornby has just had a takeover offer from Phoenix Asset Management

Phoenix Asset Management has made a takeover for model railway maker Hornby, sending shares nearly five per cent [...]

21 June 2017
Hornby says its turnaround is right on track, but scraps its dividend again

Model railway maker Hornby is confident there'll be no derailment, despite its troubles: it said trading is [...]

21 June 2017
Hornby is about to hold an incredibly awkward shareholder meeting

When is a shareholder meeting not a shareholder meeting? When the only resolution at the meeting is to adjourn [...]

10 May 2017
Hornby tells activist investor to chuff off over call to boot chairman

Hornby is not happy over proposals suggested to switch up its boardroom, notably by removing chairman Roger Canham. [...]

25 April 2017
Playtime's over: Shareholders are trying to oust the chairman of Hornby

The chairman of toymaker Hornby, Roger Canham, is coming under pressure from shareholders, with the company forced [...]

10 April 2017
