Last week, heads turned again in Adland, as Unilever marketer Keith Weed became the latest industry name to threaten [...]
Hornby today said its full-year loss looks set to be larger than originally expected after disappointing Christmas [...]
Toymaker Hornby has called for £12m of funding from its owners after today issuing a gloomy update, flagging [...]
Hornby issued a fresh profit warning today after failing to pick itself up after the poor trading period it experienced [...]
Two of Britain's best-loved toy makers are set to merge with key protagonists from both firms in the final [...]
The chief exec of Hornby has agreed to step down as the toy firm's majority shareholder continues to shake-up [...]
Shares in miniature transport firm Hornby took a tumble this morning after disappointing investors on first-half [...]
Miniature transport maker Hornby has appointed an exec from its majority shareholder to its board. [...]
Phoenix Asset Management today upped its stake in model maker to more than 70 per cent. [...]
Model train maker Hornby has sent Phoenix UK Fund's bid for the business off the rails this morning, after it [...]
Phoenix Asset Management has made a takeover for model railway maker Hornby, sending shares nearly five per cent [...]
Model railway maker Hornby is confident there'll be no derailment, despite its troubles: it said trading is [...]
When is a shareholder meeting not a shareholder meeting? When the only resolution at the meeting is to adjourn [...]
Hornby is not happy over proposals suggested to switch up its boardroom, notably by removing chairman Roger Canham. [...]
The chairman of toymaker Hornby, Roger Canham, is coming under pressure from shareholders, with the company forced [...]
