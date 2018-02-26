Hiscox Ltd (HSX)

Address: Wessex House 45 Reid Street ,Hamilton.Bermuda London
Phone: +44 (0) 1 278 8300
Fax: +44 (0) 1 278 8301
Website: www.hiscox.com

Hiscox is a specialist insurer, providing insurance to individuals and businesses around the world. The group is happy to insure unusual and complicated risks, such as terrorism and fine art, as well as provide upmarket home insurance.

Hiscox profits dive after "historic" year for natural catastrophes

Hiscox has reported reduced profits for what it described as "an historic year for catastrophes".  [...]

26 February 2018
Hiscox takes $225m hit from Harvey and Irma

Insurer Hiscox this morning revealed hurricanes Harvey and Irma are to cost the firm $225m (£168m). [...]

2 October 2017
Lloyd's insurers shares leap on hurricane hopes

Shares in Lloyd's of London insurers leapt this morning on the hope losses from Hurricane Irma will be less than [...]

11 September 2017
Hiscox hails surprise stand-out performer from across the pond

Insurer Hiscox is going full-steam ahead with its expansion into the US, as currency headwinds took the gloss [...]

31 July 2017
Hiscox picks Luxembourg for EU base hailing "pro-business" credentials

Hiscox announced today it will set up its new European subsidiary in Luxembourg in the wake of Britain's decision [...]

9 May 2017
Insurer Hiscox is planning to move its EU HQ to one of these two countries

Hiscox has narrowed down its shortlist for a new EU base to two countries and says Brexit is unlikely to impact [...]

27 February 2017
How Hiscox has benefited from Brexit

Hiscox today has become one of the first companies to show how Brexit can benefit a bottom line, after currency [...]

25 July 2016
Just the ticket: Gross written premiums growth for Hiscox

Hiscox reported a boost to its gross written premiums in a trading statement today, despite having to navigate [...]

10 May 2016
The man from the Pru is heading to insurers Hiscox

Hiscox, the FTSE 250 and Lloyd's of London insurer, has appointed Aki Hussain as its new chief financial officer [...]

22 April 2016
Diverse business offering fails to save Hiscox's profits

Share price in Hiscox fell today as the insurance company revealed a drop in its profits before tax and announced [...]

29 February 2016
Insurer Hiscox’s growth lifted by fewer disasters

International specialist insurer Hiscox has reported a 12 per cent quarterly increase in gross written premiums [...]

13 May 2015
Hiscox pre-tax profit falls amid low interest rate environment

Specialist insurer Hiscox has said pre-tax profit fell to £231.1m for the year ending 31 December 2014, down [...]

2 March 2015
