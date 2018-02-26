All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1510.00p Today's change: +2.37%
Price: 1510.00p 5 day change: +5.82%
Price: 1510.00p 6 month change: +20.22%
Address: Wessex House 45 Reid Street ,Hamilton.Bermuda London
Phone: +44 (0) 1 278 8300
Fax: +44 (0) 1 278 8301
Website: www.hiscox.com
Hiscox is a specialist insurer, providing insurance to individuals and businesses around the world. The group is happy to insure unusual and complicated risks, such as terrorism and fine art, as well as provide upmarket home insurance.
