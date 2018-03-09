All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 142.20p Today's change: -0.70%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 142.20p 5 day change: -0.77%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 142.20p 6 month change: -12.97%
Address: 1, Le Truchot, St. Peter Port, Guernsey
Phone: +44 1481 743 940
Fax:
Website: hicl.com
HICL Infrastructure, formerly known as HSBC Infrastructure Company Limited, was launched on 29 March 2006, and was the first infrastructure investment to list on the London Stock Exchange. The company describes itself as a long term investor in public infrastructure, working with the public sector to deliver high-quality infrastructure projects.
Content tagged with "HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd"