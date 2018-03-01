Hastings Group Holdings (HSTG)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 273.00p Today's change: -1.59%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 273.00p 5 day change: +0.22%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 273.00p 6 month change: -9.72%

Contact details

Address:
Phone:
Fax:
Website:

Company information

Insurer Hastings says its debts are a lot lower than rivals such as the AA

Insurer Hastings says its debts are a lot lower than rivals such as the AA

Hastings, the motor insurer reported to be the subject of a fracas among AA executives last summer, today made [...]

1 March 2018
Views
416
Labour's Hodge slams motor insurer after £20m offshore trust victory

Labour's Hodge slams motor insurer after £20m offshore trust victory

Motor insurer Hastings was today slammed by the former chair of parliamentary public accounts committee after winning [...]

8 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
333
The insurer at centre of AA row has just shaken up its head honchos

The insurer at centre of AA row has just shaken up its head honchos

The chairman of motor insurer Hastings is to step down and be replaced by the firm's chief executive, it was [...]

9 January 2018
Views
582
South Africans take control of Hastings

South Africans take control of Hastings

A South African asset manager has been given the green light by regulators to take a £435m stake in insurance [...]

21 February 2017
Shares
23
Views
632
This insurer is calling the shots in the war for tech talent

This insurer is calling the shots in the war for tech talent

Finding appropriately skilled staff for technology projects is a problem which plagues many businesses, but one [...]

11 August 2016
Shares
5
Views
245
Rise of the machines: Hastings results receive boost from telematics

Rise of the machines: Hastings results receive boost from telematics

Hastings Group Holdings revealed its profits had grown strongly during the first half of 2016 today, no doubt [...]

11 August 2016
Shares
4
Views
232
Insurers expected to have weathered the Brexit vote storm

Insurers expected to have weathered the Brexit vote storm

Insurers are expected to reveal they have navigated referendum uncertainty just fine when they announce their [...]

7 August 2016
Shares
35
Views
269
Hastings brings home revenue of £350.2m

Hastings brings home revenue of £350.2m

Hastings Group Holdings revealed this morning that it had racked up net revenue of £350.2m for the nine months [...]

18 November 2015
Shares
22
Views
148
Hastings looks to raise £180m in London float

Hastings looks to raise £180m in London float

Hastings Insurance Group will kickstart its plans to float on the stock market today, City A.M. understands.

15 September 2015
Shares
56
Views
606
Hastings boss confirms group looking at float

Hastings boss confirms group looking at float

HASTINGS Insurance Group boss Gary Hoffman said yesterday that the firm was still looking into the option of floating [...]

10 April 2015
Views
166
Goldman Sachs buys half of car insurer Hastings in £150m deal

Goldman Sachs buys half of car insurer Hastings in £150m deal

GOLDMAN Sachs’ merchant banking division yesterday bought half of British motor insurer Hastings in a deal that [...]

9 October 2013
Goldman Sachs in pole position for Hastings bid

Goldman Sachs in pole position for Hastings bid

GOLDMAN Sachs is discussions with British motor insurer Hastings about taking a stake in the company, it emerged [...]

30 August 2013

Content tagged with "Hastings Group Holdings"