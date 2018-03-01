All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 273.00p Today's change: -1.59%
Price: 273.00p 5 day change: +0.22%
Price: 273.00p 6 month change: -9.72%
Hastings, the motor insurer reported to be the subject of a fracas among AA executives last summer, today made [...]
Motor insurer Hastings was today slammed by the former chair of parliamentary public accounts committee after winning [...]
The chairman of motor insurer Hastings is to step down and be replaced by the firm's chief executive, it was [...]
A South African asset manager has been given the green light by regulators to take a £435m stake in insurance [...]
Finding appropriately skilled staff for technology projects is a problem which plagues many businesses, but one [...]
Hastings Group Holdings revealed its profits had grown strongly during the first half of 2016 today, no doubt [...]
Insurers are expected to reveal they have navigated referendum uncertainty just fine when they announce their [...]
Hastings Group Holdings revealed this morning that it had racked up net revenue of £350.2m for the nine months [...]
Hastings Insurance Group will kickstart its plans to float on the stock market today, City A.M. understands.
HASTINGS Insurance Group boss Gary Hoffman said yesterday that the firm was still looking into the option of floating [...]
GOLDMAN Sachs’ merchant banking division yesterday bought half of British motor insurer Hastings in a deal that [...]
GOLDMAN Sachs is discussions with British motor insurer Hastings about taking a stake in the company, it emerged [...]
