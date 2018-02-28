Hammerson (HMSO)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 455.40p Today's change: -0.31%

Price: 455.40p 5 day change: +0.13%

Price: 455.40p 6 month change: -16.52%

Contact details

Address: 10 Grosvenor Street, London
Phone: +44(0)20 7887 1000
Fax: +44 (0)20 7887 1010
Website: www.hammerson.co.uk

Company information

European property firm, Hammerson, invests in and develops shopping centres, retail parks and prime offices through operations in the UK, France and Germany. Its portfolio of around 1.2 million m² of retail space and over 260,000 m² of prime offices is valued at around £5.7bn.

Property gloom is not really justified

The amount of construction going on in the City of London makes the British capital look like a boomtown. Yet, [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
5
Views
559
Royal Mail set for red letter day as £2bn surge prompts blue chip return

Royal Mail has added almost £2bn to its market value in the last four months, putting it on the cusp of a stunning [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
129
Views
9,200
Intu posts "rock-solid" results as Hammerson mega-deal rumbles on

Intu has posted a solid set of full-year results as the retail property firm pushes ahead with its merger with [...]

22 February 2018
Views
627
Croydon is getting a £1.4bn shopping mall joint-owned by Westfield

Plans to build a £1.4bn shopping mall joint-owned by Westfield in Croydon can move forward after the Mayor [...]

9 January 2018
Shares
57
Views
2,204
Intu shares jump 18 per cent as Hammerson makes £3.4bn offer

Property group Hammerson has made a recommended £3.4bn offer for rival Intu, in a deal the groups say will create [...]

6 December 2017
Shares
8
Views
1,583
Why Brent Cross owner Hammerson still has confidence in UK retail

Record leasing activity helped retail property firm Hammerson increase profits in the first half despite a weaker [...]

26 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
307
This shy billionaire has been secretly building up a stake in Hammerson

John Whittaker, the secretive billionaire behind Intu owner Peel Holdings, has been secretly building up a stake [...]

25 June 2017
Shares
4
Views
1,562
Leisure is key to the future of London retail

London retail has a positive future. Hardly a revolutionary statement in isolation, particularly to the many millions [...]

30 May 2017
Shares
30
Views
858
Revealed: Brent Cross's £1.4bn facelift means it will double in size

The 41-year-old Brent Cross shopping centre will receive a massive £1.4bn facelift if a new planning application [...]

19 May 2017
Shares
1,080
Views
2,992
Hammerson shares climb despite £122m valuation hit

Shares in commercial property giant Hammerson climbed today after it said its adjusted profit had risen - but [...]

20 February 2017
Views
162
Hammerson goes on £502m European shopping spree

Hammerson has been on a European shopping spree, buying up four shopping centres on the continent. [...]

23 November 2016
Shares
7
Views
139
Hammerson and Standard Life partner for £1.4bn overhaul of Brent Cross

Hammerson and Standard Life Investments have embarked on a public consultation on a £1.4bn redevelopment of Brent [...]

24 October 2016
Shares
3
Views
926
Boris Johnson delays hearing over Bishopsgate Goods Yard

Boris Johnson has delayed a decision over £800m plans for a towering high-rise scheme in London's East End, [...]

14 April 2016
Shares
19
Views
435
Westfield steps up $10.5bn expansion as profits rise

Westfield Corporation, the Australian shopping centre behemoth that owns two of London’s biggest malls, delivered [...]

24 February 2016
Shares
3
Views
1,135
Hammerson splits Grand Central with Canadian fund

Retail landlord Hammerson has struck a deal to sell half of Grand Central shopping centre in Birmingham to one [...]

15 February 2016
Shares
1
Views
577

