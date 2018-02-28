All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 455.40p Today's change: -0.31%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 455.40p 5 day change: +0.13%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 455.40p 6 month change: -16.52%
Address: 10 Grosvenor Street, London
Phone: +44(0)20 7887 1000
Fax: +44 (0)20 7887 1010
Website: www.hammerson.co.uk
European property firm, Hammerson, invests in and develops shopping centres, retail parks and prime offices through operations in the UK, France and Germany. Its portfolio of around 1.2 million m² of retail space and over 260,000 m² of prime offices is valued at around £5.7bn.
The amount of construction going on in the City of London makes the British capital look like a boomtown. Yet, [...]
Royal Mail has added almost £2bn to its market value in the last four months, putting it on the cusp of a stunning [...]
Intu has posted a solid set of full-year results as the retail property firm pushes ahead with its merger with [...]
Plans to build a £1.4bn shopping mall joint-owned by Westfield in Croydon can move forward after the Mayor [...]
Property group Hammerson has made a recommended £3.4bn offer for rival Intu, in a deal the groups say will create [...]
Record leasing activity helped retail property firm Hammerson increase profits in the first half despite a weaker [...]
John Whittaker, the secretive billionaire behind Intu owner Peel Holdings, has been secretly building up a stake [...]
London retail has a positive future. Hardly a revolutionary statement in isolation, particularly to the many millions [...]
The 41-year-old Brent Cross shopping centre will receive a massive £1.4bn facelift if a new planning application [...]
Shares in commercial property giant Hammerson climbed today after it said its adjusted profit had risen - but [...]
Hammerson has been on a European shopping spree, buying up four shopping centres on the continent. [...]
Hammerson and Standard Life Investments have embarked on a public consultation on a £1.4bn redevelopment of Brent [...]
Boris Johnson has delayed a decision over £800m plans for a towering high-rise scheme in London's East End, [...]
Westfield Corporation, the Australian shopping centre behemoth that owns two of London’s biggest malls, delivered [...]
Retail landlord Hammerson has struck a deal to sell half of Grand Central shopping centre in Birmingham to one [...]
Content tagged with "Hammerson"