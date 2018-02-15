Halfords (HFD)

Contact details

Address: Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, Redditch, Worcestershire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)1527 517 601
Fax:
Website: www.halfords.com

Company information

Shares in Halfords, the UK's leading retailer of car parts, bikes and accessories, started trading on the London Stock Exchange on 3 June 2004. Investors were offered shares at 260p each, valuing the business at £593m. The company operates 387 stores around the country, employing more than 9,000 people.

Petrol retailer MRH appoints Dennis Millard as chair ahead of £1bn float

Dennis Millard, the chairman of Halfords, has been appointed as the chair of Britain's largest independent petrol [...]

15 February 2018
Halfords' share price drops on £15m sterling hit

Halfords' share price fell in morning trading after the retailer said it had faced a £15m hit from sterling's [...]

9 November 2017
Halfords poaches Dixons Carphone executive to replace CEO

Bicycle and car accessory retailer Halfords has poached the chief executive of Dixons Carphone's software business [...]

13 September 2017
Halfords credits "staycation summer" for revenue rise despite sterling blow

Car accessories and bike retailer Halfords today reported surging sales in camping gear and electric bikes drove [...]

5 September 2017
Soon-to-be M&S exec Jill McDonald delivers podium finish for Halfords

Marks and Spencer’s great hope Jill McDonald has impressed in her outgoing role at Halfords after operational [...]

25 May 2017
M&S appoints Halfords' chief to take on embattled clothing arm

Marks and Spencer (M&S) has poached Halfords chief executive Jill McDonald to head up its embattled clothing [...]

3 May 2017
Halfords pumps up shares with special reward

Halfords pumped-up its share price by over nine per cent this morning after delivering a podium performance from its [...]

19 January 2017
Halfords' shares sag after profits are punctured

Shares in Halfords flopped five per cent today after revealing half-year profits had fallen by 12 per cent. [...]

10 November 2016
Olympics "cycling heroes" ranges pump up sales in Halfords' bike arm

Halfords' share price was pumped up this morning by a healthy rise in group revenues and news that the Olympics [...]

6 September 2016
Halfords share price dips as it warns weak pound could hit profits

Despite a soggy start to the summer pushing sales of mud guards for bikes up 15 per cent, Halfords has reported [...]

14 July 2016
Halfords reveals new Olympic collaborator as it reports sales growth

Motoring and cycling retailer Halfords has unveiled a new tie-up with an Olympic cyclist, as it reports an increase [...]

1 June 2016
Halfords goes for a spin with Tredz and Wheelies

Halfords has bought premium bike business Tredz and specialist insurance firm Wheelies Direct from founders Keith [...]

24 May 2016
Dashboard cameras drive sales at Halfords

Like-for-like revenue at retailer Halfords has accelerated 2.6 per cent in is last quarter, and is up 1.7 per [...]

13 April 2016
Halfords and N Brown share price hit by UBS downgrade

Shares in Halfords and N Brown have dropped sharply today after analysts at UBS slashed their ratings for both [...]

21 March 2016
Halfords cuts costs to keep profit on track

Halfords's share price jumped this morning after the group cut back expected costs in its retail arm, enabling [...]

21 January 2016
