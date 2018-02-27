Greggs (GRG)

Address: Fernwood House, Clayton Road, Jesmond, Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)191 281 7721
Fax:
Website: www.greggs.co.uk

Company information

Greggs is a leading sandwich, savouries and bakery related products retailer, focusing primarily on takeaway food and catering. The group operates around 1,200 retail outlets, mainly under the Greggs and Bakers Oven brands.

That's a wrap: Greggs has finished the year with boosted sales

High street baker Greggs posted another rise in sales today, as the chain's healthy food ranges proved to be a [...]

27 February 2018
Views
186
Meaty sales to help Greggs hit profit targets

Greggs is expected to serve up profits in line with expectations in 2017 following a rise in sales over the key [...]

16 January 2018
Views
375
Did Greggs engineer the sausage roll nativity scandal for the publicity?

YESTERDAY, THE BAKERY chain Greggs was forced to apologise to Britain’s Christian community. The reason? Because, [...]

16 November 2017
Shares
10
Views
702
Greggs celebrates sales jump with launch of all-day breakfast wrap

Greggs today posted five per cent growth in like-for-like third-quarter sales. [...]

3 October 2017
Shares
4
Views
441
Royal Mail could be in line for a lorry load of cash in £4bn legal battle

Royal Mail is part of a swelling group of Britain's best-known companies in a legal battle against truckmakers [...]

23 August 2017
Shares
133
Views
5,700
Greggs is gaining as healthy eating range helps to drive up sales

Bakery retailer Greggs has seen meaty growth over the first half of this year, as it announced sales were up 7.3 [...]

1 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
223
Guilty pleasure no more: Greggs says its meal plan could help weight loss

Salad bars and juice shops, step aside – there's a new high street eatery vying for attention in the “healthy [...]

3 July 2017
Shares
20
Views
1,375
FTSE falls away after US jobs data disappoints

The FTSE 100 fell back later today after hitting all-time high in early trading. [...]

2 June 2017
Views
117
On a roll: Greggs to maintain profits despite inflationary pressures

Greggs posted a steady trading update this morning, saying that it is on track to deliver its expected profits [...]

18 May 2017
Shares
1
Views
91
Greggs mulling job cuts despite profit and sales growth

Greggs has reported a jump in sales for last year, and has hiked its dividend after growing profits – but the [...]

28 February 2017
Views
355
Greggs devours Christmas sales to deliver healthy gains

Pasty maker Greggs announced a strong finish to the year and said its final results will be slightly ahead [...]

17 January 2017
Shares
7
Views
229
Greggs is now making the food on-the-go sector appetising - here's how

The food on-the-go market is set to grow over the next year; a new YouGov report on the industry indicates how [...]

14 December 2016
Shares
10
Views
519
Greggs d-eclaired a healthy hospital choice

A ranking of the healthiest providers of hospital food revealed that one of the nation's favourite bakeries [...]

22 October 2016
Shares
6
Views
552
Greggs sales in good health as customers opt for salads over sausage rolls

Greggs said today that its healthier options had helped boost sales over the summer, as customers shunned sandwiches [...]

4 October 2016
Shares
2
Views
195
These healthy-looking high street breakfasts are surprisingly bad for you

If you didn't have time to eat breakfast at home this morning, chances are you nipped into a Pret a Manger or [...]

15 September 2016
Views
2,629

