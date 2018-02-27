All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1210.00p Today's change: +0.00%
Price: 1210.00p 5 day change: -0.33%
Price: 1210.00p 6 month change: -0.98%
Address: Fernwood House, Clayton Road, Jesmond, Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)191 281 7721
Fax:
Website: www.greggs.co.uk
Greggs is a leading sandwich, savouries and bakery related products retailer, focusing primarily on takeaway food and catering. The group operates around 1,200 retail outlets, mainly under the Greggs and Bakers Oven brands.
