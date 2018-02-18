Greene King (GNK)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 487.80p Today's change: -0.31%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 487.80p 5 day change: +0.64%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 487.80p 6 month change: -12.11%

Contact details

Address: Westgate Brewery, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)1284 763 222
Fax: +44 (0) 1284 706 502
Website: www.greeneking.co.uk

Company information

Founded in 1799, Greene King operates managed and tenanted public houses and is responsible for brewing popular beers such as Abbot Ale, IPA, Old Speckled Hen and Ruddles County.

Glass half-empty: Greene King is being targeted by short-sellers

Glass half-empty: Greene King is being targeted by short-sellers

Investors are betting on a tough year ahead for pub group Greene King, as short-selling hits a three year high. [...]

18 February 2018
Views
652
Greene King slips in the snow as weather dampens Christmas trading

Greene King slips in the snow as weather dampens Christmas trading

Greene King became the second major pub group to count the cost of snow in its trading update today, as the weather [...]

25 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
432
Greene King's looking rough as revenues and profits take a dive

Greene King's looking rough as revenues and profits take a dive

Pub group Greene King may be feeling like it had one too many last night, as its share price took a battering [...]

30 November 2017
Shares
1
Views
340
CFO Fridays: Greene King and Restaurant Group top dogs change jobs

CFO Fridays: Greene King and Restaurant Group top dogs change jobs

Chief financial officers are moving around London-listed companies today, as the leisure sector reshuffles its [...]

11 August 2017
Shares
6
Views
960
Greene King gives a sober warning on the UK's trading environment

Greene King gives a sober warning on the UK's trading environment

Pub operator Greene King performed in line with expectations in the year to the end of April, but it warned the [...]

29 June 2017
Shares
1
Views
416
Greene King reveals sober sales despite Christmas gains

Greene King reveals sober sales despite Christmas gains

Sales at British pub operator Greene King grew over the 40 weeks to 5 February due to a strong Christmas period, [...]

10 February 2017
Shares
2
Views
579
Greene King's revenue bubbles up, but analysts warn of a hangover

Greene King's revenue bubbles up, but analysts warn of a hangover

Record revenue was reported in Greene King's interim results, but shares fell in morning trading and analysts [...]

30 November 2016
Views
287
Big pubs have plenty to toast as turnover leaps 11 per cent in a year

Big pubs have plenty to toast as turnover leaps 11 per cent in a year

As many as 29 pubs close each week but the turnover of the UK's top 100 pubs and bars has increased by 30 per [...]

14 November 2016
Shares
2
Views
121
Greene King warns that Brexit could hurt pub industry after strong summer

Greene King warns that Brexit could hurt pub industry after strong summer

The Euro 2016 football championship and sunny summer weather helped pub group Greene King enjoy a "strong start [...]

9 September 2016
Shares
12
Views
414
This company is leading the pack in the UK's "gin-aissance"

This company is leading the pack in the UK's "gin-aissance"

The UK's "gin-aissance" has gone from strength-to-strength, if the results of the UK's fastest-growing, super-premium [...]

7 August 2016
Shares
12
Views
563
Greene King posts strong yearly results - but warns on Brexit

Greene King posts strong yearly results - but warns on Brexit

British pub company Greene King has posted a strong set of preliminary numbers for the 52 weeks to 1 May - but [...]

29 June 2016
Views
284
Greene King's share price bubbles up on sales rise

Greene King's share price bubbles up on sales rise

Greene King, the FTSE 250 listed pub operator and brewer, has served up a rise in sales for the nine months to [...]

10 February 2016
Views
108
Greene King's chairman Tim Bridge to retire in May

Greene King's chairman Tim Bridge to retire in May

Greene King has today announced that chairman Tim Bridge will be retiring on 1 May 2016, and Philip Yea has [...]

2 February 2016
Views
197
Greene King share price jumps on news of higher profits

Greene King share price jumps on news of higher profits

Brewery Greene King had a strong six months to mid-October, after successfully integrating its latest purchase [...]

2 December 2015
Shares
16
Views
454
Greene King toasts record revenue

Greene King toasts record revenue

Pub group Greene King enjoyed record revenue of £1.3bn in the year to the end of March, yet investors were warned [...]

1 July 2015
Shares
2
Views
364

Content tagged with "Greene King"