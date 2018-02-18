All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 487.80p Today's change: -0.31%
Price: 487.80p 5 day change: +0.64%
Price: 487.80p 6 month change: -12.11%
Address: Westgate Brewery, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)1284 763 222
Fax: +44 (0) 1284 706 502
Website: www.greeneking.co.uk
Founded in 1799, Greene King operates managed and tenanted public houses and is responsible for brewing popular beers such as Abbot Ale, IPA, Old Speckled Hen and Ruddles County.
