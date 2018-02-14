Galliford Try (GFRD)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 880.00p Today's change: +4.02%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 880.00p 5 day change: +6.09%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 880.00p 6 month change: -34.33%

Contact details

Address: Cowley Business Park, Cowley, Uxbridge, Middlesex, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1895 855 001
Fax: +44 (0) 1895 855 298
Website: www.gallifordtry.co.uk

Company information

Galliford Try specialises in construction and housebuilding. It provides construction services across the UK to a wide range of public and private sector clients and has regional housebuilding businesses that specialise in individually designed developments across the South of England and the Eastern Counties.

Galliford Try shares crumble on plans to raise £150m to cover Carillion hit

Galliford Try shares crumble on plans to raise £150m to cover Carillion hit

Construction group and housebuilder Galliford Try has today announced a £150m capital raising to help cover the [...]

14 February 2018
Views
2,168
Carillion: Galliford Try and Balfour Beatty both say they'll be hit

Carillion: Galliford Try and Balfour Beatty both say they'll be hit

Shares in two of the UK's largest construction firms fell this morning after they admitted they will take hits [...]

15 January 2018
Shares
10
Views
3,637
Hunting for income? Think about these 5 shares if you want chunky dividends

Hunting for income? Think about these 5 shares if you want chunky dividends

UK interest rates may have nudged up a smidge at the end of last year, but it's still a real challenge for retail [...]

5 January 2018
Views
1,037
Galliford Try exits hefty infrastructure projects as profits fall

Galliford Try exits hefty infrastructure projects as profits fall

Construction firm and developer Galliford Try has announced it will no longer bid for large fixed-price infrastructure [...]

13 September 2017
Shares
7
Views
548
Housebuilders are hooked on help to buy

Housebuilders are hooked on help to buy

Have we witnessed the beginning of the end of help to buy? [...]

7 August 2017
Shares
16
Views
2,711
Galliford Try's shares fall nearly 10 per cent as one-off costs hit £98m

Galliford Try's shares fall nearly 10 per cent as one-off costs hit £98m

Galliford Try's shares fell nearly 10 per cent to 1,310p this morning after the FTSE 250 housebuilder  announced [...]

3 May 2017
Views
327
Bovis Homes rejects Galliford Try bid - and nabs its ex-boss as chief exec

Bovis Homes rejects Galliford Try bid - and nabs its ex-boss as chief exec

Bovis Homes has appointed ex-Galliford Try boss Greg Fitzgerald as its new chief executive, at the same time as [...]

5 April 2017
Views
1,294
Redrow stops pursuing Bovis Homes

Redrow stops pursuing Bovis Homes

Redrow said this morning that it does not intend to make a merger offer for Bovis Homes. [...]

28 March 2017
Shares
6
Views
180
Takeover target Bovis plots to pinch Wates boss

Takeover target Bovis plots to pinch Wates boss

Bovis Homes has held talks with the boss of construction firm Wates Group in an attempt to snap him up as the [...]

20 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
520
Top 10 investor urges Bovis Homes to move in with Redrow, not Galliford Try

Top 10 investor urges Bovis Homes to move in with Redrow, not Galliford Try

Bovis Homes has been urged to ditch Galliford Try merger talks for fellow rival Redrow by one of its top 10 investors. [...]

19 March 2017
Shares
4
Views
736
This is what analysts think about the Bovis-Redrow-Galliford love triangle

This is what analysts think about the Bovis-Redrow-Galliford love triangle

Bovis Homes’ share price leapt this morning after it emerged over the weekend that it is involved in a love [...]

13 March 2017
Shares
3
Views
553
Redrow still wants Bovis takeover as talks with Galliford Try continue

Redrow still wants Bovis takeover as talks with Galliford Try continue

Bovis Homes remains in talks with Galliford Try on a possible takeover after the FTSE 250 firm rejected a bid [...]

13 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
595
Bovis Homes confirms merger talks with Galliford Try after Redrow rejection

Bovis Homes confirms merger talks with Galliford Try after Redrow rejection

Bovis Homes is in £2.5bn merger talks with fellow housebuilder Galliford Try after rejecting a bid from Redrow. [...]

12 March 2017
Shares
8
Views
1,016
Galliford Try commits to building more homes as profits jump

Galliford Try commits to building more homes as profits jump

Galliford Try's share price edged upwards this morning after the housebuilder's profit jumped, and it said it [...]

21 February 2017
Views
161
Galliford Try's share price jumps as it raises dividend

Galliford Try's share price jumps as it raises dividend

Housebuilder Galliford Try's share price jumped six per cent this morning after the company said it would be raising [...]

14 September 2016
Views
284

Content tagged with "Galliford Try"