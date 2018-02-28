Foxtons

This estate agent says sales in London are "near historic lows"

This estate agent says sales in London are "near historic lows"

Pre-tax profits at London-focused estate agent Foxtons dropped more than 65 per cent last year, it said today, [...]

28 February 2018
Views
1,855
Foxtons revenues fall as it braces for steep drop in full-year earnings

Foxtons revenues fall as it braces for steep drop in full-year earnings

Estate agent Foxtons said today group revenue for the year ended 31 December was down more than 10 per cent on [...]

25 January 2018
Shares
4
Views
257
Focus on the property market in Angel, N1

Focus on the property market in Angel, N1

Though the name has pious connotations, the Angel is actually named after a pub. Well, the 17th century Angel [...]

4 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
835
Over £600m of housing wealth flowed into this borough last year

Over £600m of housing wealth flowed into this borough last year

In a list compiled by accountancy firm Grant Thornton last year of the most “vibrant” places in England to [...]

15 November 2017
Shares
4
Views
413
Foxtons revenues fall again: Estate agent blames challenging London market

Foxtons revenues fall again: Estate agent blames challenging London market

Foxtons reported another dip in revenue in the third quarter of the year, continuing its downward trajectory [...]

18 October 2017
Shares
1
Views
563
Where are the best buzzy streets to buy a home in Camden?

Where are the best buzzy streets to buy a home in Camden?

The commonly conjured image of Camden is an edgy one, grotty around the edges but teeming with cultural life. [...]

29 August 2017
Shares
5
Views
629
Which London borough had the highest house price growth last year?

Which London borough had the highest house price growth last year?

Which London borough has enjoyed the highest house price growth in the last year? [...]

18 August 2017
Shares
96
Views
4,304
Profits at Foxtons have fallen 64 per cent

Profits at Foxtons have fallen 64 per cent

Will there ever be a let-up for Foxtons? Shares in the troubled estate agent fell in early trading after it admitted [...]

27 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
736
New homes going on sale in London this weekend

New homes going on sale in London this weekend

From £1.495m [...]

30 June 2017
Shares
11
Views
599
Can living near a popular London lido add value to your home?

Can living near a popular London lido add value to your home?

Now the summer is upon us – in theory – many Londoners look forward to making use of the city’s many parks [...]

12 June 2017
Views
440
Focus On Clapham: the basement dig has moved south of the river

Focus On Clapham: the basement dig has moved south of the river

Clapham is not a straightforward neighbourhood. Unlike Dalston, it isn’t synonymous with hipsters; it isn’t [...]

2 June 2017
Views
754
Focus On Marylebone: Half of all homes sell for over £1m

Focus On Marylebone: Half of all homes sell for over £1m

It’s hard not to think about the Monopoly board when considering what the most salubrious areas are in London. [...]

26 May 2017
Shares
2
Views
551
Focus On Clerkenwell: Property prices in EC1

Focus On Clerkenwell: Property prices in EC1

From 23-25 May, Clerkenwell Design Week will be upon us again. The annual event, with its artisan furniture makers [...]

19 May 2017
Shares
1
Views
623
Revolting: Premier Oil, Playtech and Foxtons feel AGM wrath from investors

Revolting: Premier Oil, Playtech and Foxtons feel AGM wrath from investors

Premier Oil, FTSE 250-listed Playtech and estate agent Foxtons were on the end of shareholder anger over executive [...]

17 May 2017
Shares
15
Views
767
Foxtons revenues just fell off a cliff

Foxtons revenues just fell off a cliff

Foxtons revenues plummeted in the first quarter, as it suffered from a softening UK housing market. [...]

17 May 2017
Views
650
Focus On St John's Wood: village life in central London

Focus On St John's Wood: village life in central London

The rapid gentrification of the grottier parts of London has dominated the capital’s housing chat over the last [...]

28 April 2017
Shares
60
Views
664
Focus On Dalston: Warehouse chic now costs just over £500k

Focus On Dalston: Warehouse chic now costs just over £500k

Perhaps even more than Shoreditch, Dalston has become the epitome of east London’s swift transformation from [...]

26 April 2017
Shares
1
Views
873
When Hambro met Perks: Meet the pair building some of London's best firms

When Hambro met Perks: Meet the pair building some of London's best firms

Only a couple of weeks ago, I featured the founders of a VC firm on these pages. It was the first time I’ve [...]

10 April 2017
Shares
367
Views
13,181
This mansion in Chelsea has almost 30 separate rooms

This mansion in Chelsea has almost 30 separate rooms

"This is a proper house,” says Foxtons’ Sloane Square office manager Joe Divito as he steps up another mini-level [...]

7 April 2017
Shares
2
Views
515
Focus On North Greenwich: a hotspot for Canary Wharf commuters

Focus On North Greenwich: a hotspot for Canary Wharf commuters

Once a thriving naval port, North Greenwich has seen its ups and downs. As ships were replaced by trains and planes, [...]

7 April 2017
Shares
18
Views
1,751
Focus On Shadwell: First time buyer value in Zone Two

Focus On Shadwell: First time buyer value in Zone Two

Shadwell, sitting within the wider area of Wapping, has had its fair share of ups and downs. [...]

31 March 2017
Views
1,611
Focus On Oval: A central location that's not for squares

Focus On Oval: A central location that's not for squares

Large sporting venues can easily make or break a location. Twickenham, Wimbledon and Wembley are three of London’s [...]

25 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
427
Focus On Twickenham: Not just the home of English rugby

Focus On Twickenham: Not just the home of English rugby

As the Six Nations tournament comes to a close this Saturday, all eyes are on Twickenham. [...]

17 March 2017
Shares
5
Views
830
Why is it so hard to find a let in London when you've got a pet?

Why is it so hard to find a let in London when you've got a pet?

Dogs may be man’s best friend, but they’re also a leaseholder’s nightmare. [...]

17 March 2017
Shares
36
Views
510
Focus On Kensal Rise: Ticking all the right boxes

Focus On Kensal Rise: Ticking all the right boxes

How can you tell if a place is about to get seriously popular? [...]

10 March 2017
Shares
49
Views
3,759
Another dive for Foxtons thanks to London house prices

Another dive for Foxtons thanks to London house prices

Shares in struggling London estate agent Foxtons took a dive today after it admitted London's cooling market pushed [...]

8 March 2017
Views
2,800

Content tagged with "Foxtons"