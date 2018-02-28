Pre-tax profits at London-focused estate agent Foxtons dropped more than 65 per cent last year, it said today, [...]
Estate agent Foxtons said today group revenue for the year ended 31 December was down more than 10 per cent on [...]
Though the name has pious connotations, the Angel is actually named after a pub. Well, the 17th century Angel [...]
In a list compiled by accountancy firm Grant Thornton last year of the most “vibrant” places in England to [...]
Foxtons reported another dip in revenue in the third quarter of the year, continuing its downward trajectory [...]
The commonly conjured image of Camden is an edgy one, grotty around the edges but teeming with cultural life. [...]
Which London borough has enjoyed the highest house price growth in the last year? [...]
Will there ever be a let-up for Foxtons? Shares in the troubled estate agent fell in early trading after it admitted [...]
From £1.495m [...]
Now the summer is upon us – in theory – many Londoners look forward to making use of the city’s many parks [...]
Clapham is not a straightforward neighbourhood. Unlike Dalston, it isn’t synonymous with hipsters; it isn’t [...]
It’s hard not to think about the Monopoly board when considering what the most salubrious areas are in London. [...]
From 23-25 May, Clerkenwell Design Week will be upon us again. The annual event, with its artisan furniture makers [...]
Premier Oil, FTSE 250-listed Playtech and estate agent Foxtons were on the end of shareholder anger over executive [...]
Foxtons revenues plummeted in the first quarter, as it suffered from a softening UK housing market. [...]
The rapid gentrification of the grottier parts of London has dominated the capital’s housing chat over the last [...]
Perhaps even more than Shoreditch, Dalston has become the epitome of east London’s swift transformation from [...]
Only a couple of weeks ago, I featured the founders of a VC firm on these pages. It was the first time I’ve [...]
"This is a proper house,” says Foxtons’ Sloane Square office manager Joe Divito as he steps up another mini-level [...]
Once a thriving naval port, North Greenwich has seen its ups and downs. As ships were replaced by trains and planes, [...]
Shadwell, sitting within the wider area of Wapping, has had its fair share of ups and downs. [...]
Large sporting venues can easily make or break a location. Twickenham, Wimbledon and Wembley are three of London’s [...]
As the Six Nations tournament comes to a close this Saturday, all eyes are on Twickenham. [...]
Dogs may be man’s best friend, but they’re also a leaseholder’s nightmare. [...]
How can you tell if a place is about to get seriously popular? [...]
Shares in struggling London estate agent Foxtons took a dive today after it admitted London's cooling market pushed [...]
Content tagged with "Foxtons"