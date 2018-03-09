All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 3760.00p Today's change: +1.08%
Price: 3760.00p 5 day change: +0.53%
Price: 3760.00p 6 month change: +77.44%
Address: Dukes Court, Duke Street, Woking, Surrey
Phone: +44 (0) 14 8320 6300
Fax: +44 (0) 14 8320 6301
Website: www.fidessa.com
Software and services firm Fidessa provides trading systems to clients in the financial industry. Founded in 1981, the company is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Boston, Tokyo and Hong Kong.
