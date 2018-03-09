Facebook

Should we tax internet giants by where their customers are?

Should we tax internet giants by where their customers are?

Imagine if the British public were to start hearing headlines warning that the profits of iconic names like Rolls-Royce [...]

9 March 2018
Views
473
Why 2018 needs to be the year of transparency in venture capital

Why 2018 needs to be the year of transparency in venture capital

The cultures of the largest tech giants in the world - Facebook, Amazon, Uber - were molded by those who wrote [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
214
'Megged: Premier League faces TV rights own goal

'Megged: Premier League faces TV rights own goal

The Premier League has booted a decision on unsold TV rights packages into next month, as it faces being forced [...]

7 March 2018
Views
1,225
The bidding war for Amazon’s HQ2 is a race to the bottom

The bidding war for Amazon’s HQ2 is a race to the bottom

When Amazon announced it was accepting proposals from cities interested in hosting its second US headquarters [...]

6 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
401
Two rules to rule them all: Watch out for companies with dual class shares

Two rules to rule them all: Watch out for companies with dual class shares

Despite the relentless push towards corporate governance, one trend is going against the tide, threatening the [...]

6 March 2018
Shares
10
Views
401
Beware the real Beast from the East: Chinese tech giants

Beware the real Beast from the East: Chinese tech giants

The last week has seen the UK battered by the worst snow we’ve seen in years, thanks to freezing temperatures [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
5
Views
589
2017 company earnings in graphs

2017 company earnings in graphs

Each week during the earnings season, Charles Stanley Earnings Tracker looks at reported earnings from major markets [...]

2 March 2018
Views
109
DEBATE: Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit?

DEBATE: Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit?

Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit? [...]

26 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
341
Kylie Jenner's Snapchat shun shows "financial fragility" of social media

Kylie Jenner's Snapchat shun shows "financial fragility" of social media

US celebrity Kylie Jenner yesterday wiped around $1.3bn (£900m) off the market value of Snap. [...]

23 February 2018
Views
281
Tech giants facing UK tax shake-up

Tech giants facing UK tax shake-up

Some of the world's largest tech firms are set to face a significant tax shake-up from the UK government. [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
9
Views
511
The 'big tech' backlash: What next for Google, Facebook and Amazon?

The 'big tech' backlash: What next for Google, Facebook and Amazon?

In recent months it has felt like the tide is turning against big tech. Google has been fined for market abuse [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
6
Views
704
Meet the seven startups joining Facebook's London incubator

Meet the seven startups joining Facebook's London incubator

A gym where users also help their community and an app for mums are just two of the seven up-and-coming startups [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
873
Brussels vows to push ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants

Brussels vows to push ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants

Brussels is pushing ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple. [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
165
Here's how you can avoid getting burnt in the cryptocurrency revolution

Here's how you can avoid getting burnt in the cryptocurrency revolution

Investing in cryptocurrency is not for the faint-hearted – a fact that has become increasingly apparent over [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
10
Views
995
Big, bold, and bionic: The future of commerical creativity

Big, bold, and bionic: The future of commerical creativity

Last week, heads turned again in Adland, as Unilever marketer Keith Weed became the latest industry name to threaten [...]

19 February 2018
Shares
5
Views
363

Content tagged with "Facebook"