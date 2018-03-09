All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 643.00p Today's change: +0.94%
Price: 643.00p 5 day change: +1.26%
Price: 643.00p 6 month change: -8.14%
Address: Quartermile One 15 Lauriston Place Edinburgh
Phone: +44 020 7065 4000
Fax: +44 020 7309 0212
Website: investmenttrusts.invescoperpetual.co.uk/portal/site/iptrust
By investing principally in the UK's largest companies, the Edinburgh Investment Trust aims to achieve capital growth at a higher rate than the FTSE All−Share Index and dividend growth above the rate of UK inflation.
