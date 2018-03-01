Dyson

Dyson has posted record profits

British engineering champion Dyson has posted record profits for 2017, thanks to fast growth in Asia. [...]

1 March 2018
Dyson has dropped its lawsuit against former CEO Max Conze

Dyson has settled a lawsuit against its former chief executive Max Conze, after a two-way battle which threatened [...]

21 December 2017
Mind the skills gap: A plan to future-proof the UK workforce

How do we close the skills gap in this country? [...]

30 November 2017
In the age of uncertainty, Brand Britain is a beacon of endurance

As the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) opened its annual conference earlier this month, it had a clear [...]

24 November 2017
Dyson is suing its former CEO

Dyson became embroiled in a legal row with its former chief executive today, after it filed papers with the High [...]

15 November 2017
Dyson's electric car will have driverless elements

Sir James Dyson has said the company's electric cars will have "some driverless in it" and will be completely [...]

12 November 2017
A device to spot melanomas just won the international James Dyson Award

The inventors of a device which could prevent thousands of deaths by easily spotting melanoma skin cancer has [...]

9 November 2017
Dyson has appointed a new chief executive as it embarks on electric car

Dyson has installed a new boss in the driving seat as it embarks on ambitious plans to build its own electric [...]

10 October 2017
It's official: Dyson's planning an electric car, to be launched by 2020

Forget vacuums and hairdryers: British engineering giant Dyson is planning its own electric car which will be [...]

26 September 2017
Sir James Dyson's firm gave out a £111m 2016 dividend as profits boomed

The company which controls the business interests of billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson paid out £111m in dividends [...]

21 September 2017
Brexit uncertainty "an opportunity" says Dyson billionaire

One of the UK's leading entrepreneurs, James Dyson, has said not enough progress is being made in Brexit talks [...]

14 September 2017
The winner of the Dyson Award designed clothes that grow with your kids

A Royal College of Art graduate who became frustrated at how often his nephew outgrew his clothes has nabbed [...]

7 September 2017
Wanted: Secret entrepreneurs with a brilliant idea to become the next Dyson

Think you're the next James Dyson or Richard Branson? Got a kick-ass idea that you want to get off the ground?  [...]

9 August 2017
James Dyson is planning to spend £130m to hoover up these London buildings

​Vaccum cleaner king Sir James Dyson is in pole position to snap up a £130m portfolio of commercial buildings [...]

14 May 2017
James Dyson: "WTO rules after Brexit? Bring 'em on"

The UK's entrepreneurs may be holding their breath ahead of the triggering of Article 50 on Wednesday, but James [...]

27 March 2017
