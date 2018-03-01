British engineering champion Dyson has posted record profits for 2017, thanks to fast growth in Asia. [...]
Dyson has settled a lawsuit against its former chief executive Max Conze, after a two-way battle which threatened [...]
How do we close the skills gap in this country? [...]
As the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) opened its annual conference earlier this month, it had a clear [...]
Dyson became embroiled in a legal row with its former chief executive today, after it filed papers with the High [...]
Sir James Dyson has said the company's electric cars will have "some driverless in it" and will be completely [...]
The inventors of a device which could prevent thousands of deaths by easily spotting melanoma skin cancer has [...]
Dyson has installed a new boss in the driving seat as it embarks on ambitious plans to build its own electric [...]
Forget vacuums and hairdryers: British engineering giant Dyson is planning its own electric car which will be [...]
The company which controls the business interests of billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson paid out £111m in dividends [...]
One of the UK's leading entrepreneurs, James Dyson, has said not enough progress is being made in Brexit talks [...]
A Royal College of Art graduate who became frustrated at how often his nephew outgrew his clothes has nabbed [...]
Think you're the next James Dyson or Richard Branson? Got a kick-ass idea that you want to get off the ground? [...]
Vaccum cleaner king Sir James Dyson is in pole position to snap up a £130m portfolio of commercial buildings [...]
The UK's entrepreneurs may be holding their breath ahead of the triggering of Article 50 on Wednesday, but James [...]
