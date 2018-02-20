Dunelm Group (DNLM)

Contact details

Address: Store Support Centre, Watermead Business Park, Syston, Leicestershire
Phone: +44 (0) 116 264 4400
Fax:
Website: www.dunelm-mill.com

Company information

Dunelm is a well-known home furnishings retailer founded more than 25 years ago in Leicester. It now owns about 80 stores across the country, many of which are large out-of-town sites. Home textiles such as curtains, bed linen, cushions, quilts, rugs make up the majority of sales.

Dunelm's shares slide as margin pressure from Worldstores deal continues

Dunelm's shares slide as margin pressure from Worldstores deal continues

Dunelm's share price has slumped today after the retailer unveiled lower margins. [...]

20 February 2018
Views
150
Dunelm’s shares slide despite strong sales over Christmas

Dunelm’s shares slide despite strong sales over Christmas

Dunelm’s shares fell today after it took a margin hit on its acquisition of Worldstores. [...]

16 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
170
Dunelm appoints ex-Evans Cycles boss as new chief exec

Dunelm appoints ex-Evans Cycles boss as new chief exec

Homwares group Dunelm has appointed Nick Wilkinson as its new chief executive, with effect from 1 February 2018. [...]

21 December 2017
Views
205
Dunelm chief executive John Browett steps down

Dunelm chief executive John Browett steps down

John Browett, the chief executive of homewares retailer Dunelm, will step down with immediate effect after two [...]

30 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
777
Dunelm boosted by final quarter sales despite slow Easter

Dunelm boosted by final quarter sales despite slow Easter

Dunelm said like-for-like sales dipped last year, but it finished on a strong note with a good final quarter.  [...]

7 July 2017
Shares
6
Views
1,422
Dunelm reports revenue hike but reveals supply chain issues hit store sales

Dunelm reports revenue hike but reveals supply chain issues hit store sales

Dunelm investors seemed unimpressed with this morning's report on trading in the 13 weeks to 31 December, despite [...]

12 January 2017
Views
567
Dunelm's share price slides after company reports damp sales

Dunelm's share price slides after company reports damp sales

Home furnishing retailer Dunelm's share price was down 4.37 per cent this morning after the company said hot weather [...]

6 October 2016
Views
325
Dunelm Group hikes dividend as it carves out more market share

Dunelm Group hikes dividend as it carves out more market share

Furniture retailer Dunelm Group has hiked its dividend after reporting increased revenues and profits for the [...]

14 September 2016
Shares
4
Views
238
Dunelm shares rally after bounce back in sales

Dunelm shares rally after bounce back in sales

Dunelm shares rallied today after the out-of-town homeware giant posted a bounce back in sales in third quarter following a [...]

7 April 2016
Views
118
Retail sector shake-up drives 40 jump in new CEO hires

Retail sector shake-up drives 40 jump in new CEO hires

Retailers made a wave of chief executive officer (CEO) appointments last year as businesses came under pressure [...]

7 March 2016
Shares
30
Views
270
Dunelm cheers investors with special dividend

Dunelm cheers investors with special dividend

Shares Dunelm have surged by as much as 10 per cent after the homeware chain posted a better-than-expected jump [...]

10 February 2016
Views
479
Dunelm blames weather as Christmas sales disappoint

Dunelm blames weather as Christmas sales disappoint

Dunelm's share price has tumbled nearly five per cent after the homeware chain blamed the warm winter weather [...]

13 January 2016
Views
297
Dunelm boss John Browett snaps up shares

Dunelm boss John Browett snaps up shares

Former Dixons chief executive John Browett has spent more than £200,000 of his own cash snapping up Dunelm [...]

12 October 2015
Shares
5
Views
696
Dunelm hires former Monsoon boss John Browett

Dunelm hires former Monsoon boss John Browett

Homeware retailer Dunelm Group has hired John Browett as chief executive, nine months after the surprise exit [...]

26 June 2015
Shares
105
Views
851
Dunelm to make itself at home with 200 stores

Dunelm to make itself at home with 200 stores

Dunelm boss Will Adderley has left no time to waste since returning to the helm of the family business five months [...]

12 February 2015
Shares
1
Views
415

