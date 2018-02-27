All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 283.20p Today's change: +0.78%
Price: 283.20p 5 day change: +1.87%
Price: 283.20p 6 month change: -11.64%
Address: Drax Power Station, Selby, North Yorkshire,United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)1757 618 381
Fax: +44 (0)1757 612 192
Website: www.draxgroup.plc.uk
Drax owns and operates the Drax Power Station, the UK's largest coal-fired power station based in North Yorkshire. The group's main activity is operating the station and the trading of electricity produced.
