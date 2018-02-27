Drax Group (DRX)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 283.20p Today's change: +0.78%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 283.20p 5 day change: +1.87%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 283.20p 6 month change: -11.64%

Contact details

Address: Drax Power Station, Selby, North Yorkshire,United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)1757 618 381
Fax: +44 (0)1757 612 192
Website: www.draxgroup.plc.uk

Company information

Drax owns and operates the Drax Power Station, the UK's largest coal-fired power station based in North Yorkshire. The group's main activity is operating the station and the trading of electricity produced.

Drax shares rise as earnings improve across the board

Drax shares rise as earnings improve across the board

Power company Drax's earnings rose in 2017 as the company's units improved across the board amid an "energy [...]

27 February 2018
Views
138
Drax Group has a controversial new boss

Drax Group has a controversial new boss

Dorothy Thompson, the chief executive of what was once Europe's largest coal-fired power station, is stepping [...]

21 September 2017
Shares
4
Views
443
Drax swings to loss as it looks to repurpose coal assets

Drax swings to loss as it looks to repurpose coal assets

Shares in Drax fell as much as seven per cent this morning after it slid to a half-year loss, but the company [...]

19 July 2017
Shares
4
Views
250
How to appease angry shareholders? With a £50m dividend, according to Drax

How to appease angry shareholders? With a £50m dividend, according to Drax

If you can't beat them, join them. At least that's what Drax's shareholders might be thinking, after the power [...]

15 June 2017
Views
295
Power grab: Drax shareholders rebel against "excessive" executive pay

Power grab: Drax shareholders rebel against "excessive" executive pay

Shareholders rebelled against Drax's executive pay today at the company's annual general meeting. [...]

13 April 2017
Shares
1
Views
269
Drax share price dives earnings and dividends power down

Drax share price dives earnings and dividends power down

Power generator Drax's share price plummeted over seven per cent after revealing underlying earnings had halved. [...]

16 February 2017
Views
540
Drax gets go-ahead to convert power plant from coal to biomass

Drax gets go-ahead to convert power plant from coal to biomass

The European Commission has given the go-ahead for UK power company Drax to convert a unit of its sprawling Yorkshire [...]

19 December 2016
Shares
7
Views
435
National Grid will have to help with costs of power back-up contracts

National Grid will have to help with costs of power back-up contracts

The energy watchdog has ruled that National Grid will have to pay almost £18m towards a contract with power firm [...]

23 August 2016
Shares
7
Views
365
Drax's difficult year results in drop in profits

Drax's difficult year results in drop in profits

Share price in Drax Group dropped today after the energy company cut its dividend and reported a sharp drop in [...]

23 February 2016
Views
277
Drax shares hit by probe into state aid for biofuel conversion

Drax shares hit by probe into state aid for biofuel conversion

Shares in the energy company were burned by the news and ended trading yesterday down 2.33 per cent. [...]

6 January 2016
Views
143
Drax drops £1bn carbon capture project

Drax drops £1bn carbon capture project

Drax's share price climbed this morning after the energy giant abandoned a £1bn carbon capture project because [...]

25 September 2015
Shares
24
Views
495
Drax Group shares powering up as firm swings back into profit

Drax Group shares powering up as firm swings back into profit

Shares in power station firm Drax Group leapt up by almost 10 per cent yesterday, after the company swung back [...]

29 July 2015
Shares
2
Views
308
Drax and Intergen slapped with £39m fine from Ofgem

Drax and Intergen slapped with £39m fine from Ofgem

Ofgem has hit Drax, the operator of the UK's largest coal-fired power plant, and Intergen, which operates three [...]

28 November 2014
Shares
5
Drax share price slides after it loses appeal on state subsidy

Drax share price slides after it loses appeal on state subsidy

Power producer Drax’s share price plummeted yesterday after it lost an appeal against the government’s decision [...]

8 August 2014
Shares
2
New directors join Bank of England court from Experian, TalkTalk and Drax

New directors join Bank of England court from Experian, TalkTalk and Drax

Three business heavyweights were yesterday hired as non-executive directors on the court of the Bank of [...]

22 July 2014
Shares
4

Content tagged with "Drax Group"