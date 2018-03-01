All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 188.30p Today's change: -1.05%
Price: 188.30p 5 day change: -2%
Price: 188.30p 6 month change: +10.44%
Address: 1 Portal Way, North Acton Business Park, Wales Farm Road, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 345 600 4723
Fax:
Website: www.dixonscarphonegroup.com
CPW has a range of store formats across Europe, together with well-developed online propositions, offering specialist and independent advice in areas of product and service complexity. OWN STORES, FRANCHISE, ONLINE, DEALER and GEEK SQUAD
