Mayor warns of London brain drain

Sadiq Khan fears London businesses could be hit with a “brain drain” if staff are unable to achieve their ambition [...]

12 March 2018
Views
3
City lawyer avoids being struck off after assault conviction

A former Deloitte lawyer who was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend after a ‘bottomless’ brunch has been [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
6
Views
610
DEBATE: Should we impose quotas to increase female board representation?

Is it time to impose gender quotas on company boards to increase female representation? [...]

8 March 2018
Views
235
Arsenal FC bust-up - advisers blame each other for share sale mistakes

Magic circle firm Linklaters and big four accountant Deloitte have blamed each other for errors made in the sale [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
7
Views
2,204
Property gloom is not really justified

The amount of construction going on in the City of London makes the British capital look like a boomtown. Yet, [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
5
Views
559
Interserve's rollercoaster ride continues as shares bounce back

Support services company Interserve continued its nail-biting stock market ride yesterday, as shares ended the [...]

27 February 2018
Views
2,372
Editor's Notes: MPs should summon the hedgies to understand Carillion

In their quest to find out what happened to doomed outsourcing giant Carillion, MPs are asking the right questions [...]

23 February 2018
Views
513
Time to face the facts: Technological unemployment is a complete myth

Economic history suggests that when depressions, recessions, or periods of weak growth emerge during times of [...]

15 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
658
Deloitte brought in to watch over Interserve for the government

Deloitte has been drafted in by the government to watch over outsourcer Interserve, which holds a contract to [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
1,839
UK M&A dealmakers ramp up US acquisitions in second half of 2017

UK dealmakers upped the number of US acquisitions in the second half of last year - rising more than a fifth, [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
34
Views
298
Carillion’s demise shines a light on an auditor expectation gulf

Big Four beancounters can expect a rough ride in the wake of the Carillion debacle. [...]

31 January 2018
Shares
28
Views
1,146
Consumer confidence proves resilient to spending pressures

Consumers are showing resilience in the face of spending pressures, according to the latest consumer confidence [...]

29 January 2018
Shares
13
Views
265
Stadium move helps West Ham to climb football's rich list

West Ham have been named the 17th richest club in the world after their move to the London Stadium helped them [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
70
Views
2,976
Chelsea named the eighth richest club in world football

Chelsea have held on to their place in the top 10 of the world’s richest clubs, according to the latest edition [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
25
Views
8,173
Arsenal climb rich list and overtake Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal have overtaken Paris Saint-Germain as the sixth richest club in the world, according to the latest edition [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
16
Views
4,386

