Price: 25.82p Today's change: -4.79%

Price: 25.82p 5 day change: -6.99%

Price: 25.82p 6 month change: -37.78%

Address: 10 Brock Street, Regent's Place, London
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7408 4444
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7408 3628
Website: www.debenhamsplc.com

Debenhams is leading international, multi-channel brand with a proud British heritage which trades out of 240 stores across 28 countries. Co's gives its customers around the world a unique, differentiated and exclusive mix of own brands, international brands and concessions. Co's has a top four market share in womenswear and menswear and a top ten share in childrenswear. It leads the market in premium health and beauty.

WeWork could move into Debenhams on Oxford Street

WeWork could move into Debenhams on Oxford Street

7 March 2018
Mike Ashley's Sports Direct now owns more than a quarter of Debenhams

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct now owns more than a quarter of Debenhams

2 March 2018
Debenhams cuts 320 middle managers in cost-saving drive

Debenhams cuts 320 middle managers in cost-saving drive

8 February 2018
Asos is in for a fashion face-off with Amazon

Asos is in for a fashion face-off with Amazon

26 January 2018
Marks and Spencer's troubles reflect high street struggles

Marks and Spencer's troubles reflect high street struggles

12 January 2018
Pressure mounts on Debenhams as shareholders told to revolt over pay

Pressure mounts on Debenhams as shareholders told to revolt over pay

9 January 2018
Big retail brands still at mercy of the market

Big retail brands still at mercy of the market

9 January 2018
Retailers fight for Christmas trading crown with raft of financial updates

Retailers fight for Christmas trading crown with raft of financial updates

7 January 2018
House of Fraser appeals for landlord support to cut rents

House of Fraser appeals for landlord support to cut rents

6 January 2018
Debenhams shares down 20 per cent on profit warning: How the City reacted

Debenhams shares down 20 per cent on profit warning: How the City reacted

4 January 2018
Debenhams shares slump on profit warning after Christmas fails to deliver

Debenhams shares slump on profit warning after Christmas fails to deliver

4 January 2018
Retailers' share prices have risen today: Here's why

Retailers' share prices have risen today: Here's why

3 January 2018
Christmas ads roundup: Watch the best ads aired so far

Christmas ads roundup: Watch the best ads aired so far

10 November 2017
Experts say these sectors are in the firing line as insolvencies rise

Experts say these sectors are in the firing line as insolvencies rise

10 November 2017
Short sellers pile in to bet against Debenhams ahead of Christmas

Short sellers pile in to bet against Debenhams ahead of Christmas

7 November 2017
