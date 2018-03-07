All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 25.82p Today's change: -4.79%
Price: 25.82p 5 day change: -6.99%
Price: 25.82p 6 month change: -37.78%
Address: 10 Brock Street, Regent's Place, London
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7408 4444
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7408 3628
Website: www.debenhamsplc.com
Debenhams is leading international, multi-channel brand with a proud British heritage which trades out of 240 stores across 28 countries. Co's gives its customers around the world a unique, differentiated and exclusive mix of own brands, international brands and concessions. Co's has a top four market share in womenswear and menswear and a top ten share in childrenswear. It leads the market in premium health and beauty.
Debenhams is in talks to rent out space in its Oxford Street flagship store to co-working space provider WeWork, [...]
Mike Ashley's Sports Direct has upped its stake in high street retailer Debenhams to more than a quarter. [...]
Debenhams announced hundreds of job cuts this morning as rising costs continued to cripple employment in the retail [...]
What do Debenhams, House of Fraser, Mothercare and Asos not have in common? [...]
The results are finally in, and what was suspected is now certain: Christmas was better than it has been for a [...]
An influential investor advisory group today told Debenhams’ shareholders to oppose the pay package of the [...]
Cast your mind back to 2009, when the UK was mired in recession following the biggest financial crash in history, [...]
Retailers are under the microscope this week as they battle for the Christmas trading crown. [...]
UK department store House of Fraser has appealed to its landlords for “support”, asking them to reduce rents [...]
Retailer Debenhams unveiled a disappointing trading update for the 17 weeks to the end of December this morning, [...]
Investors may have been hoping retailers would follow in the footsteps of Next's upbeat update yesterday, but [...]
The UK's biggest retailers are surging on the London stock exchange this morning, after Next unveiled a strong [...]
This year's Christmas ad season is already shaping up to be a vintage one, with the return of an animated carrot, [...]
The number of firms collapsing into administration rose in the third quarter, according to notices filed with [...]
The City appears to be pessimistic about Debenhams' prospects this Christmas, with the amount of short-selling [...]
