All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 5960.00p Today's change: +2.05%
Price: 5960.00p 5 day change: +4.93%
Price: 5960.00p 6 month change: +2.85%
Address: Freshwater House, 158-162 Shaftesbury Avenue, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)20 7836 1555
Fax: +44 (0)20 7497 8941
Website: daejanholdings.com
Daejan Holdings was first floated on the stock market in 1935 as a rubber and coffee plantation business. Since then it has evolved to become a property investment firm with a range of investments in commercial and retail properties.
