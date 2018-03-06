Co-operative Bank

The "Crystal Methodist" has only just been banned from financial services

Paul Flowers, the former Co-operative Bank chair who was nicknamed the Crystal Methodist, has been banned from [...]

6 March 2018
Co-operative Bank poaches Paragon chair to try to steer revival

The Co-operative Bank has poached Bob Dench from Paragon Banking Group to be its new chairman as the struggling [...]

2 February 2018
The Co-operative Bank and Shell reveal gender pay gaps topping 20 per cent

The Co-operative Bank and Shell have become the latest names to reveal their gender pay gaps as the April deadline [...]

30 November 2017
Co-operative Bank starts search for new chairman

The American hedge fund owners of Co-operative Bank have started a hunt for a new chairman as they try to rebuild [...]

16 November 2017
Co-op Bank finance chief bows out after just a year in the job

The finance boss of Co-operative Bank is set to step down after just a year.  [...]

20 September 2017
The first people to benefit from ethical businesses must be their workers

An encouraging set of results (relatively speaking) from the Co-operative Bank yesterday suggest it is, at last, [...]

11 August 2017
Finally: Co-operative Bank cuts losses ahead of capital raise

The Co-operative Bank's turnaround continues apace, as losses fell in its first half. [...]

10 August 2017
Co-op Bank rescue deal Q&A: All of your questions answered

Co-op Bank today tied up a £700m rescue package deal with a group of US hedge funds. Here are all, or at least [...]

28 June 2017
Co-op Bank reaches £700m rescue package deal with hedge fund investors

Co-operative Bank has reached a £700m rescue package deal with its hedge fund investors. [...]

28 June 2017
