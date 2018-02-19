All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1667.50p Today's change: +1.43%
Price: 1667.50p 5 day change: +1.8%
Price: 1667.50p 6 month change: -5.47%
Address: Horseferry House, Horseferry Road, London
Phone: +44 (0)20 3367 3000
Fax: +44 (0)20 3367 4910
Website: www.burberryplc.com
Luxury international brand, Burberry, famous for its distinctive check design, sells its products through its own directly-operated stores and in department stores and specialty retailers around the world. The company was acquired by GUS in the 1950s who floated Burberry in 2002.
You might be hard-pressed to identify anyone sat on the front row at Mulberry’s spring/summer fashion show last [...]
Burberry is allowing shoppers in more than 150 countries to access its goods online following a deal with Farfetch, [...]
The very first thing Marco Gobbetti did to put his stamp on Burberry as its new chief exec was to announce he [...]
Burberry missed some analyst expectations this morning, revealing that performance in the UK was impacted by [...]
FTSE 100 luxury brand Burberry has appointed Royal Mail and Saga director Orna Ni-Chionna to its board as a [...]
Burberry reported solid growth for the first half of the year yesterday, but its shares closed down almost 10 [...]
Burberry's new chief executive set out his vision for the company's growth this morning, as it revealed a modest increase [...]
The spotlight is on Burberry's new chief executive to deliver a strategy for taking the brand forward amid an [...]
Shares in Burberry fell today after Christopher Bailey, its chief creative officer who also acted as the fashion [...]
Burberry shares were up more than two per cent in early trading this morning after Deutsche Bank raised its target [...]
Burberry chief creative officer and former CEO Christopher Bailey said this morning that Brexit is an "enormous" [...]
Burberry has shelved plans to create a new factory in an historic Leeds building, which would have created [...]
Burberry has come under fire for handing an "excessive" pay award to its outgoing chief executive. [...]
Burberry profits took a dive in the year to the end of March, it said today, as chief executive Christopher Bailey [...]
Trenchcoat maker (and poncho innovator) Burberry has unveiled plans to move 300 jobs to Leeds as it "reinforces [...]
