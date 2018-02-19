Burberry Group (BRBY)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1667.50p Today's change: +1.43%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1667.50p 5 day change: +1.8%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1667.50p 6 month change: -5.47%

Contact details

Address: Horseferry House, Horseferry Road, London
Phone: +44 (0)20 3367 3000
Fax: +44 (0)20 3367 4910
Website: www.burberryplc.com

Company information

Luxury international brand, Burberry, famous for its distinctive check design, sells its products through its own directly-operated stores and in department stores and specialty retailers around the world. The company was acquired by GUS in the 1950s who floated Burberry in 2002.

So what exactly is the point of fashion week?

So what exactly is the point of fashion week?

You might be hard-pressed to identify anyone sat on the front row at Mulberry’s spring/summer fashion show last [...]

19 February 2018
Shares
7
Views
460
Burberry partners with Farfetch in e-commerce drive to cover 150 countries

Burberry partners with Farfetch in e-commerce drive to cover 150 countries

Burberry is allowing shoppers in more than 150 countries to access its goods online following a deal with Farfetch, [...]

15 February 2018
Views
166
Why Burberry boss Marco Gobbetti needs to take a brand check

Why Burberry boss Marco Gobbetti needs to take a brand check

The very first thing Marco Gobbetti did to put his stamp on Burberry as its new chief exec was to announce he [...]

18 January 2018
Shares
7
Views
498
Burberry sales declined in the UK as the tourist boom slowed down

Burberry sales declined in the UK as the tourist boom slowed down

Burberry missed some analyst expectations this morning, revealing that performance in the UK was impacted by [...]

17 January 2018
Shares
3
Views
463
Royal Mail and Saga director Orna Ni-Chionna is joining Burberry

Royal Mail and Saga director Orna Ni-Chionna is joining Burberry

FTSE 100 luxury brand Burberry has appointed Royal Mail and Saga director Orna Ni-Chionna to its board as a [...]

3 January 2018
Shares
3
Views
565
Updated: Why shares in Burberry are down again

Updated: Why shares in Burberry are down again

Burberry reported solid growth for the first half of the year yesterday, but its shares closed down almost 10 [...]

10 November 2017
Shares
3
Views
414
Christopher who? Burberry's new CEO pushes forward on transformation plans

Christopher who? Burberry's new CEO pushes forward on transformation plans

Burberry's new chief executive set out his vision for the company's growth this morning, as it revealed a modest increase [...]

9 November 2017
Shares
5
Views
682
Investors look to Burberry's new boss for hints on fresh creative direction

Investors look to Burberry's new boss for hints on fresh creative direction

The spotlight is on Burberry's new chief executive to deliver a strategy for taking the brand forward amid an [...]

6 November 2017
Views
417
Christopher Bailey is bowing out of Burberry

Christopher Bailey is bowing out of Burberry

Shares in Burberry fell today after Christopher Bailey, its chief creative officer who also acted as the fashion [...]

31 October 2017
Shares
12
Views
586
Here's why Burberry shares are up this morning

Here's why Burberry shares are up this morning

Burberry shares were up more than two per cent in early trading this morning after Deutsche Bank raised its target [...]

12 October 2017
Views
495
Former Burberry CEO Christopher Bailey: Brexit is "enormous" opportunity

Former Burberry CEO Christopher Bailey: Brexit is "enormous" opportunity

Burberry chief creative officer and former CEO Christopher Bailey said this morning that Brexit is an "enormous" [...]

15 September 2017
Shares
32
Views
569
Return of the mac is on hold after Burberry shelved its Leeds factory plans

Return of the mac is on hold after Burberry shelved its Leeds factory plans

Burberry has shelved plans to create a new factory in an historic Leeds building, which would have created [...]

12 July 2017
Shares
9
Views
291
Burberry faces shareholder revolt over "excessive" pay for outgoing boss

Burberry faces shareholder revolt over "excessive" pay for outgoing boss

Burberry has come under fire for handing an "excessive" pay award to its outgoing chief executive. [...]

9 July 2017
Shares
4
Views
254
Burberry profits fall as Christopher Bailey prepares to step back

Burberry profits fall as Christopher Bailey prepares to step back

Burberry profits took a dive in the year to the end of March, it said today, as chief executive Christopher Bailey [...]

18 May 2017
Shares
1
Views
196
Burberry is moving 300 jobs from London to Leeds

Burberry is moving 300 jobs from London to Leeds

Trenchcoat maker (and poncho innovator) Burberry has unveiled plans to move 300 jobs to Leeds as it "reinforces [...]

4 May 2017
Shares
13
Views
1,249

Content tagged with "Burberry Group"